The Easter Speech Is The Original Masterclass of Black Excellence

Pastel suits inspired by bags of jelly beans. Floral dresses with belted bows and layers of scratchy crinoline. Shiny new shoes that rubbed ankles raw. All were unmistakable signs that a child was preparing for one of the most important rites of passage in the Black church: the Easter speech.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Dish on What It Takes to be True Bad Boys To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Dish on What It Takes to be True Bad Boys

For generations, Black children have participated in this non-optional Christian rite of passage. The enthusiastic ones couldn’t wait for their moment to shine, whether the words came out or not. The reluctant ones would rather have taken their chances in quicksand.

Whether raised Baptist, COGIC, AME, or the faithful CME (Christmas, Mother’s Day, Easter) community, they all knew what was coming — waiting their turn, sitting up straight so they didn’t get popped, mentally rehearsing their words while the choir sang. It was all to prepare for that moment before the entire congregation.

The holiday has gone by two names in the Black church: Easter or Resurrection Sunday. Either way, the foundation of the speech remained the same. It honored Christianity’s core belief that Jesus died on the cross for the sins of humanity, rose three days later, and is the Savior of the entire world.

The speech pressure was high. Memorization mattered, but delivery was where the power existed, because decades later, somebody would say, “I remember when that baby gave their Easter speech. Look at them now.”

The Easter speech was a tool to honor Jesus Christ, but it was also a training ground—a teaching moment that shaped how Black people communicated with and moved through the world. Here, Black children learned to stand before family, friends and strangers with confidence. Mothers sat in their pews with pride overflowing, mouthing each word along with their children, not just because they’d spent days practicing in the living room, but because they, too, once stood in that spot. Children were given space to project their voices. With heads held high, they were allowed to be seen and heard. The Easter speech taught composure and how to recover when their young minds went blank. An elderly church mother’s soothing “Take your time, baby!” was a reset button for a racing heart.

For many, the Easter speech was where powerful communicators began. It was no coincidence that some of the most powerful voices in history were rooted in this tradition. Sixty years after his death, Martin Luther King, Jr. remains one of the world’s most iconic orators, whose rhythmic rhetoric and vivid imagery continue to be imitated. The child and grandchild of preachers, King delivered his first speech titled “The Negro and the Constitution” when he was 15 years old. He won an oratorical contest, foreshadowing his legacy as a voice that would one day lead thousands.

Prathia Hall, a theologian and civil rights activist who inspired King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, was the daughter of a Baptist minister and fused religion and politics, likely finding her voice before a congregation as a child.

Oprah Winfrey has similarly attributed the church to shaping her confidence and literacy. She has shared the story of reciting her first Easter piece at age three—a brief recitation about Jesus’ resurrection—while quietly wondering if anyone noticed her brand-new shoes.

This tradition’s legacy even shapes contemporary leaders. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson carries the Easter speech tradition into his public appearances with faith, storytelling and conviction, all unmistakably shaped by the church. Like King, his father and grandfather were preachers.

The Easter speech was never just about Easter. It was also about personal evolution. While white gloves, bonnets and ill-fitting, brightly-colored three-piece suits are harder to come by these days, the tradition lives on.

Today, children still stand before their congregations to recite speeches that reflect faith. Families still practice at home in the weeks leading up to Easter. Mothers still scramble to find Easter outfits that are compliment-worthy. Some churches incorporate spoken word, music or praise dance.

Whether the delivery is confident or courageously shaky, both in-person and virtual audiences bear witness to the Easter speech’s endurance as a remarkable rite of passage that connects new generations to a legacy of voice, visibility and Black excellence.