The Dramatic Saga of the Obama Presidential Library Before its Juneteeth Grand Opening

The tradition of U.S. presidents having their own libraries is one that dates back generations. But out of the 16 presidents with their own facility, President Barack Obama is still without his own — almost a decade after leaving office in 2016.
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Sure, it takes a long time for American president to construct and open their centers, which is meant to honor their presidential legacy and be a public museum for visitors and residents to enjoy. And while Obama has big plans for his new center, the decade-long battle to finish construction has been wrapped in messy lawsuits, public outrage and constant delays. Now, The Root is giving you all the tea and updates on the soon to be the Obama Center and Library.
Planning the Facility
In July 2016, the Obama Foundation chose the iconic Jackson Park in Chicago as the new center’s site. The location was chosen due to its history as an important hub for residents. In January 2017, the landscape designer, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, was selected, according to reports.
The Plan
When the Obama Presidential Center is fully completed, it will feature public play areas, a walking trail and even hill perfect for sledding, the Daily Mail reported. The facility is powered by solar panels, which are visible on the roof. And if you know anything about Chicago, then you know just how much snow the city gets each year. In order to ensure the center is in the best shape no matter the time of year, a snow melting system is also included.
This is all, of course, on top of a public library, garden pavilion, and a museum dedicated solely to digital files from Obama’s two terms.
How Much Does the Center Cost?
According to reports, at its completion, the Obama center will cost around $850 million.
Public Outrage
Over the past decade, several protests have popped up against the facility. Fox News reported critics of the Obama center fear the brand new attraction will consequently raise the price– and traffic– of the area. The outlet reported folks have called the whole thing a “monstrosity,” even comparing it to President Donald Trump’s demolition of the East Wing to build his ballroom.
Ground Breaking Ceremony
The facility was actually set to open in 2021, but after a series of lawsuits and legal issues, Obama didn’t officially break ground until 2021.
DEI-Related Issues
“With these aggressive goals, the foundation is hoping to set a new precedent for diversity and inclusion in major construction projects in Chicago and beyond,” the Obama Foundation announced in 2017– before DEI became a touchy subject in American politics.
But it seems the hope of serving diverse communities was warped after a bombshell lawsuit from Robert McGee, the Black co-owner of II in One Construction, according to the Architect’s Newspaper. The firm provided concrete and rebar services for the center, but in an February filing, McGee claimed he and his firm were racially discriminated against by Thornton Tomasetti, a New-York based design company connected to the building.
Discrimination Lawsuit
McGee’s lawsuit also claimed the Obama Foundation relied on Thornton Tomasetti’s memo for not paying the subcontracting firm their deserved $40.75 million for “additional costs incurred.”
“In a shocking and disheartening turn of events, the African American owner of a local construction company finds himself and his company on the brink of forced closure because of racial discrimination by the structural engineer,” the lawsuit obtained by the New York Post read. McGee is seeking $40 million.
Home Court
The first building of Obama’s library was officially completed this year. Named “the Home Court Gym,” the facility features a NBA regulation-size basketball court, which is a nod to the former president’s favorite sport. Although contractors are officially done with the first installment, the building isn’t scheduled to open until next year, according to the Chicago Sun Times.
Private Events
Still, the construction isn’t stopping the Obamas from having their own private events inside the building. According to reports, the building was designed by the Chicago office of Moody Nolan, a Black-owned architecture firm based in Ohio. In fact, Home Court is already open for booking
“I think the word he used was ‘fun,’” Moody told the Chicago Sun Times. “It was intended to be different, unique — one player on a team in a campus of buildings that has its own role, specifically around fun and sports and engagement. So it is intended to be dynamic [looking].”
Illinois Leaders Speak on the Facility
State Rep. Marcus C. Evans, Jr. attended the opening ceremony for the Home Court Gym. On X, he called the building “an incredible new space focused on giving our young people safety, support, and opportunity.”
Obama’s senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett, also praised the facility on Instagram. “I was overjoyed to welcome dear friends from almost every chapter of President Obama’s story at Home Court, our newly completed athletic center,” she wrote.
Is the Facility on Schedule?
It seems the Obama Foundation now has a better hold on any and all ongoing legal issues which has resulted in delays. The facility will be dedicated on Thursday, June 18 and will open to the public on Juneteenth, according to the official website.
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