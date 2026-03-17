The Dramatic Saga of the Obama Presidential Library Before its Juneteeth Grand Opening

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 03: Former President Barack Obama points out features of the proposed Obama Presidential Center, which is scheduled to be built in nearby Jackson Park, during a gathering at the South Shore Cultural Center on May 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Presidential Center design envisions three buildings, a museum, library and forum. Obama was accompanied at the event by his wife Michelle who was making her first trip back to Chicago since leaving the White House in January. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The tradition of U.S. presidents having their own libraries is one that dates back generations. But out of the 16 presidents with their own facility, President Barack Obama is still without his own — almost a decade after leaving office in 2016.

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Sure, it takes a long time for American president to construct and open their centers, which is meant to honor their presidential legacy and be a public museum for visitors and residents to enjoy. And while Obama has big plans for his new center, the decade-long battle to finish construction has been wrapped in messy lawsuits, public outrage and constant delays. Now, The Root is giving you all the tea and updates on the soon to be the Obama Center and Library.

Planning the Facility

Franklin Castillo works on cutting stone for wall cladding for the Obama Presidential Center at GI Stone in West Town on Aug. 28, 2025. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In July 2016, the Obama Foundation chose the iconic Jackson Park in Chicago as the new center’s site. The location was chosen due to its history as an important hub for residents. In January 2017, the landscape designer, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, was selected, according to reports.

The Plan

With The Museum Building in the background, construction continues on The Barack Obama Presidential Center, designed by Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects and Interactive Design Architects and photographed during the Chicago Architecture Foundation’s ‘Open House Chicago 2025’ in Chicago, Illinois on October 19, 2025. MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

When the Obama Presidential Center is fully completed, it will feature public play areas, a walking trail and even hill perfect for sledding, the Daily Mail reported. The facility is powered by solar panels, which are visible on the roof. And if you know anything about Chicago, then you know just how much snow the city gets each year. In order to ensure the center is in the best shape no matter the time of year, a snow melting system is also included.

This is all, of course, on top of a public library, garden pavilion, and a museum dedicated solely to digital files from Obama’s two terms.

How Much Does the Center Cost?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Former President Barack Obama moderates a conversation with Manu Meel, Co-Founder and CEO of BridgeUSA, Ainka Jackson, Founding executive director of the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth, and Reconciliation and Nika Kovač, Director of Slovenia-based Institute 8th of March during the Obama Foundation’s 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2024 Democracy Forum focused on “pluralism” and exploring how diverse communities can work together. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

According to reports, at its completion, the Obama center will cost around $850 million.

Public Outrage

Over the past decade, several protests have popped up against the facility. Fox News reported critics of the Obama center fear the brand new attraction will consequently raise the price– and traffic– of the area. The outlet reported folks have called the whole thing a “monstrosity,” even comparing it to President Donald Trump’s demolition of the East Wing to build his ballroom.

Ground Breaking Ceremony

Officially breaking ground for the Obama Presidential Center are, from left, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Chicago’s Jackson Park on Sept. 28, 2021. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The facility was actually set to open in 2021, but after a series of lawsuits and legal issues, Obama didn’t officially break ground until 2021.

DEI-Related Issues

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Eaton Fire survivors and supporters march past a mural depicting former President Barack Obama, while calling for an equitable recovery and restoration process, on June 01, 2025 in Altadena, California. The DENA Rise Up march and rally brought together community members calling for a “safe, fair, inclusive and equitable” recovery following the second-most destructive wildfire in California history. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“With these aggressive goals, the foundation is hoping to set a new precedent for diversity and inclusion in major construction projects in Chicago and beyond,” the Obama Foundation announced in 2017– before DEI became a touchy subject in American politics.

But it seems the hope of serving diverse communities was warped after a bombshell lawsuit from Robert McGee, the Black co-owner of II in One Construction, according to the Architect’s Newspaper. The firm provided concrete and rebar services for the center, but in an February filing, McGee claimed he and his firm were racially discriminated against by Thornton Tomasetti, a New-York based design company connected to the building.

Discrimination Lawsuit

McGee’s lawsuit also claimed the Obama Foundation relied on Thornton Tomasetti’s memo for not paying the subcontracting firm their deserved $40.75 million for “additional costs incurred.”

“In a shocking and disheartening turn of events, the African American owner of a local construction company finds himself and his company on the brink of forced closure because of racial discrimination by the structural engineer,” the lawsuit obtained by the New York Post read. McGee is seeking $40 million.

Home Court

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 20: Construction continues at the Barack Obama Presidential Center on August 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The museum, library, and education center in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood is being constructed to commemorate the presidency of Barack Obama and is scheduled to open in 2026. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The first building of Obama’s library was officially completed this year. Named “the Home Court Gym,” the facility features a NBA regulation-size basketball court, which is a nod to the former president’s favorite sport. Although contractors are officially done with the first installment, the building isn’t scheduled to open until next year, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Private Events

Still, the construction isn’t stopping the Obamas from having their own private events inside the building. According to reports, the building was designed by the Chicago office of Moody Nolan, a Black-owned architecture firm based in Ohio. In fact, Home Court is already open for booking

“I think the word he used was ‘fun,’” Moody told the Chicago Sun Times. “It was intended to be different, unique — one player on a team in a campus of buildings that has its own role, specifically around fun and sports and engagement. So it is intended to be dynamic [looking].”

Illinois Leaders Speak on the Facility

Had a great time at the reception for The Home Court Gym — an incredible new space focused on giving our young people safety, support, and opportunity.



I’m also truly excited for the Obama Presidential Center opening next year. As someone who deeply admires President… pic.twitter.com/neP7YvooRa — State Rep. Marcus C. Evans, Jr. (@Repevans33) December 9, 2025

State Rep. Marcus C. Evans, Jr. attended the opening ceremony for the Home Court Gym. On X, he called the building “an incredible new space focused on giving our young people safety, support, and opportunity.”

Obama’s senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett, also praised the facility on Instagram. “I was overjoyed to welcome dear friends from almost every chapter of President Obama’s story at Home Court, our newly completed athletic center,” she wrote.

Is the Facility on Schedule?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Former President Barack Obama moderates a conversation with Manu Meel, Co-Founder and CEO of BridgeUSA, Ainka Jackson, Founding executive director of the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth, and Reconciliation and Nika Kovač, Director of Slovenia-based Institute 8th of March during the Obama Foundation’s 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2024 Democracy Forum focused on “pluralism” and exploring how diverse communities can work together. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It seems the Obama Foundation now has a better hold on any and all ongoing legal issues which has resulted in delays. The facility will be dedicated on Thursday, June 18 and will open to the public on Juneteenth, according to the official website.