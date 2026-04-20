‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Addresses Fake Wife Scandal In New Interview

Quinton Aaron, the actor in the 2009 Oscar-nominated film “The Blind Side,” is speaking out for the very first time following his health scare in January. And he’s finally providing some much-needed clarity regarding the scandal surrounding his “wife,” Margarita Aaron.

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If you’ll remember, we previously told you that the actor was hospitalized after falling in his Atlanta home while going up the stairs. Initially, family statements only mentioned that the incident was the result of his legs suddenly giving out. However, less than five days later, Aaron’s family revealed to friends and followers that the actor suffered a spinal stroke.

Then, in a twist that sounded like something straight out of a Lifetime Original Movie, Aaron’s brother, Jared, shockingly sounded the alarm on his brother’s “wife,” Margarita, alleging that she’s not what she seems. Specifically, he claimed that she wasn’t married to his brother at all and is actually betrothed to another man. Jaren went on to share that he “genuinely feared for his brother’s life” and was mostly concerned that she was “misrepresenting herself as his legal wife to the medical staff at the hospital and is helping to make crucial and life-saving medical decisions.”

However, Margarita claimed that she and Aaron were involved and were in fact “spiritually married.”

Now, sitting down for an all-new interview on “Good Morning America” on Monday, Quinton Aaron confirmed what his brother had originally shared and detailed how he was blindsided by Margarita’s deception.

“The entire time we were together, she had told me she had been divorced for 10 plus years. She even told the person when we were getting married, ‘oh yes, I have all the documents, I can email [them] over to you, the divorce decree,’” Aaron told the outlet.

Aaron said not double-checking Margarita’s claims for himself was his “biggest mistake.” The pair wed two years ago in Los Angeles during a small “ceremony” of sorts that included a ring and a marriage license—all seemingly legit. But during Aaron’s sick time, his lawyer discovered a marriage certificate between Margarita and a man named Eric Alex Guzman, whom she married in 1992.

The actor then admitted that while he did love her, a lot of his relationship was “blissful ignorance” and stuff he “didn’t want to know.”

If all of that wasn’t enough, Margarita also spoke to “Good Morning America” and confirmed that what Aaron’s family found out about her was indeed true. She said she wasn’t aware that her divorce from Guzman wasn’t finalized, chalking it up to a mere mistake. Guzman also spoke with the outlet and corroborated her story, explaining that he actually filed for divorce from Margarita in February. There’s been no word yet on how long or when this new filing will be finalized.