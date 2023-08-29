The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know

Business

The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know

Level up your look with these designers and brands that are doing big things in the fashion industry.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: frereny.com

Listen up, guys. If you’ve been wearing the same pair of jeans or sweats for longer than you can remember, it’s time to make a change. I know this can be a touchy subject, but consider this a safe space.

Advertisement

The idea of updating your look doesn’t have to be scary or painful. From well-tailored suiting to colorful, culturally-inspired streetwear, there are lots of great styles to choose from – including basics that work with pieces already in your closet (unless, of course, we’re talking about those ten-year-old sweatpants that have surely seen better days).

If you’re looking to elevate your look, these Black-owned clothing brands and designers for men need to be on your radar.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Denim Tears

Denim Tears

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: denimtears.com

Denim Tears was founded in 2019 by designer and creative consultant Tremaine Emory. From tees and sweats to jackets and jeans, the casual, stylish pieces are inspired by the African diaspora. We can’t get enough of the Tiger of Harlem Souvenir Jacket.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Armando Cabral

Armando Cabral

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: shop.armando-cabral.com

Armando Cabral got his start on the runway, modeling for well-known brands like Louis Vuitton, Balmain and J. Crew. His love of fashion shows in his well-crafted line of footwear that is stylish enough to make a statement, but classic enough to stand the test of time. The BALANTA Slip-On Espadrille is one of our favorites.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Frère

Frère

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: frereny.com

Frère’s well-tailored pieces are perfect for the man who wants to make a statement. Best known for suiting and outerwear in colorful fabrics and unique prints, it’s no wonder well-dressed men like Diddy and Jay-Z are among the stars who have rocked these looks on the red carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

A-Cold-Wall

A-Cold-Wall

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: fwrd.com

A-Cold-Wall is contemporary streetwear with a futuristic vibe. Inspired by London street culture, this line is cool without even trying.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Blackstock & Weber

Blackstock & Weber

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: blackstockandweber.com

If you think men’s footwear has to be boring, you haven’t checked out Chris Echevarria’s Blackstock & Weber brand. Using unconventional styles, colors and patterns, his updated take on loafers and mules will give you some serious shoe game.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

Nicholas Daley

Nicholas Daley

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: nicholasdaley.net

For modern sportswear with vintage feel, we love Nicholas Daley. His Jamaican and Scottish roots come through in every piece in this 70s inspired collection.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Daily Paper

Daily Paper

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: dailypaperclothing.com

For elevated casual clothing and accessories, look no further than Daily Paper.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Johnny Nelson

Johnny Nelson

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: johnnynelson.nyc

Every well-dressed man knows it’s not just about the clothes. You have to come through with the accessories to make your look complete. No one knows accessories like Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Johnny Nelson. His pieces, made of fine metals and stones (like this Black Panther Party necklace), are inspired by Black culture.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: fwrd.com

Whether it’s tailored outerwear or casual athletic-inspired gear, Wales Bonner has you covered. The collab with adidas, featuring sneakers and separates is a great place to start.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Bianca Saunders

Bianca Saunders

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: biancasaunders.com

Award-winning designer Bianca Saunders is here to breathe new life into menswear with pieces that push the envelope around shape and color. One of our favorite examples is the Larda Leather Jacket, a grained leather jackets with embossed stripes and tan stitching that add creative, yet subtle details.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Fear of God

Fear of God

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: fearofgod.com

Fear of God is a line of luxury streetwear with a modern twist. From sweats and tees to shorts and denim, this is the place for neutral basics that are perfect for everyday wear.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Renowned L.A.

Renowned L.A.

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: renowned.la

Renowned is an LA-based brand of streetwear created by John Dean III. You’ll want to live in these comfortable and stylish athletic-inspired pieces that are almost too cool to get sweaty.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

The Brooklyn Circus

The Brooklyn Circus

Image for article titled The Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers Every Well-Dressed Man Must Know
Photo: thebkcircus.com

For men’s contemporary fashion and streetwear, look no further than The Brooklyn Circus. Launched by Creative Director Ouigi Theodore in 2006, these tailored, casual clothes give Cooley High vibes with a modern-day twist.

Advertisement

15 / 15