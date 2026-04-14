The Best Fashion From the 2026 WNBA Draft

The biggest and brightest new stars in women’s basketball gathered in New York City on April 13 for the 2026 WNBA draft. While these ladies have more than proved themselves as talented athletes on the court, the night allowed us to see a different side of them as they brought their fashion A-game to the orange carpet.
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While we wait to see what these rising stars do in the WNBA, we’re looking back at some of our favorite looks of the night. We can’t wait for the new season to start so we can check out their tunnel walks!
Number 1 Pick
Selected by the Dallas Wings, Azzi Fudd was the first pick of the night.
Flau’jae is Flawless
WNBA guard Flau’jae Johnson looks stunning in a gorgeous black gown.
Ari Chambers
Journalist and sports commentator Ari Chambers lit up the orange carpet with her winning smile.
Ta’Niya Latson
Los Angeles Sparks player Ta’Niya Latson goes glam in a 1990s-inspired gown.
Cotie McMahon
One of the newest members of the Washington Mystics, Cotie McMahon werked the orange carpet in sexy suiting accessorized with a cute clutch.
Wale
Rapper Wale was also in the building for the 2026 draft.
Chiney Ogwumike
We love Chiney Ogwumike’s two-piece outfit.
Erica Wheeler
Erica Wheeler arrived in a pair of orange boots that popped perfectly on the carpet.
The Next Generation of Superstars
WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, in a beautiful pinstriped suit, posed with top draft pick Azzi Fudd.
Jake From State Farm
Jake from State Farm showed up looking sharp, wearing his signature red, of course.
Olivia Miles
Olivia Miles was the second pick of the night, selected by the Minnesota Lynx. We love her choice of separates … and her afro is everything!
Awa Fam Thiam
Spanish basketball player Awa Fam Thiam wore an elegant, red floor-length gown.
Madina Okot
Madina Okot arrived wearing a perfectly tailored suit. The cropped jacket is everything.
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