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The Best Fashion From the 2026 WNBA Draft

Some of the best and brightest from the WNBA gathered in New York for the 2026 draft. We’re looking at some of our favorite fashion from the orange carpet!

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Getty Images: Copyright 2026 NBAE

The biggest and brightest new stars in women’s basketball gathered in New York City on April 13 for the 2026 WNBA draft. While these ladies have more than proved themselves as talented athletes on the court, the night allowed us to see a different side of them as they brought their fashion A-game to the orange carpet.

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While we wait to see what these rising stars do in the WNBA, we’re looking back at some of our favorite looks of the night. We can’t wait for the new season to start so we can check out their tunnel walks!

Number 1 Pick

Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings poses for a photo during the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Selected by the Dallas Wings, Azzi Fudd was the first pick of the night.

Flau’jae is Flawless

Flau’jae Johnson poses for a photo during the 2026 WNBA draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Nhemie Theodore /NBAE via Getty Images)

WNBA guard Flau’jae Johnson looks stunning in a gorgeous black gown.

Ari Chambers

Ari Chambers poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet during the 2026 WNBA draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

Journalist and sports commentator Ari Chambers lit up the orange carpet with her winning smile.

Ta’Niya Latson

Ta’Niya Latson of the Los Angeles Sparks poses for a photo during the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Sparks player Ta’Niya Latson goes glam in a 1990s-inspired gown.

Cotie McMahon

Cotie McMahon at the 2026 WNBA Draft held at The Shed at Hudson Yards on April 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

One of the newest members of the Washington Mystics, Cotie McMahon werked the orange carpet in sexy suiting accessorized with a cute clutch.

Wale

Wale poses for a photo on the orange carpet during the 2026 WNBA draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Rapper Wale was also in the building for the 2026 draft.

Chiney Ogwumike

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 13: Chiney Ogwumike poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet during the 2026 WNBA draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images)

We love Chiney Ogwumike’s two-piece outfit.

Erica Wheeler

Erica Wheeler at the 2026 WNBA Draft held at The Shed at Hudson Yards on April 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

Erica Wheeler arrived in a pair of orange boots that popped perfectly on the carpet.

The Next Generation of Superstars

Lisa Leslie and Azzi Fudd pose for a photo during the 2026 WNBA draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images)

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, in a beautiful pinstriped suit, posed with top draft pick Azzi Fudd.

Jake From State Farm

Jake from State Farm poses for a photo during the 2026 WNBA draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jake from State Farm showed up looking sharp, wearing his signature red, of course.

Olivia Miles

Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx poses for a photo during the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Olivia Miles was the second pick of the night, selected by the Minnesota Lynx. We love her choice of separates … and her afro is everything!

Awa Fam Thiam

Awa Fam Thiam of Spain arrives prior to the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Spanish basketball player Awa Fam Thiam wore an elegant, red floor-length gown.

Madina Okot

Madina Okot poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet during the 2026 WNBA draft on April 13, 2026 at The Shed in New York, New York. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

Madina Okot arrived wearing a perfectly tailored suit. The cropped jacket is everything.

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