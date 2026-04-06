The Best Black Supermodel Moments of the ’90s

L, Naomi Campbell (Photo by Thomas Iannaccone/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images); M, Katoucha Niane (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images); R, Brandi Quiñones (Photo by THIERRY ORBAN/Sygma via Getty Images)

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the Battle of Versailles, the 1973 Paris fashion show that put American designers on the world stage and helped make the United States one of the most influential fashion capitals today. Thanks to the designers and the 10 gorgeous Black models who rocked their clothes on the runway, that event laid the foundation for Black supermodels to take over in the 1990s. They did so fiercely, creating a decade of fashion that has yet to be topped.

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That is why today, we want to take a look back at some of the best supermodel moments from the ’90s that we are still getting over.

First, Some History

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 24: Models Amina Warsuma, Norma Jean Darden, Pat Cleveland, fashion designer Stephen Burrows, models Charlene Dash, Alva Chin, China Machado, Billie Blair, and Bethann Hardison attend the Tribute To The Models Of Versailles 1973 at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art on January 24, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

The Battle of Versailles fashion show was a fundraiser to repair the Palace of Versailles, an iconic French landmark. It put American designers like Oscar de la Renta, Halston and Bill Blass on the map, according to The Root. The designers brought 10 Black models—Billie Blair, Bethann Hardison, Pat Cleveland, Amina Warsuma, Charlene Dash, Ramona Saunders, Norma Jean Darden, Barbara Jackson, Alva Chinn and Jennifer Brice—to show off their designs, who paved the way for future Black models.

Shaking Up The Parisian Way

Unlike the French, who still did things in a very prim and proper manner, the American designers wowed with their ready-to-wear pieces, use of patterns and colors and of course their diverse cast, per The Root.

Though the French designers wowed the star-studded audience with a 40-piece orchestra, the Americans only had a cassette tape and 35 minutes of runway time. Still, they made it work by having their models glide down the catwalk and captivate the audience, who gave them a standing ovation by the end.

Setting The Foundation For ’90s Models

L, Veronica Webb (Photo by Michel Arnaud/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images); M, Naomi Campbell (Photo by Thomas Iannaccone/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images); R, Tyra Banks (Photo by Art Streiber/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Thanks to the Battle of Versailles, diversity in model casting became much more common. It helped build the foundation for a Black supermodel takeover in the ‘90s, which included Veronica Webb, Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, and many more. These women have given us multiple showstopping moments throughout their careers, but especially in the ’90s.

Naomi Campbell “Freedom” Runway Walk

In 1991, Naomi Campbell, along with a squad of supermodels, including Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, strutted down the runway and lip-synced to British pop singer George Michael’s “Freedom” at the fall Versace show.

This moment was iconic not only because the models looked fabulous on the catwalk, but also because they had been the stars of the music video and were bringing it to life to close out the Versace show.

Tyra Banks Dominates Paris

In 1990, recent high school graduate Tyra Banks decided to try her luck at modeling and signed with one of the world’s biggest agencies, Elite Model Management, according to BET.

The following year, she was on a flight to France for her first-ever Paris Fashion Week and broke PFW records by booking 25 shows. That year, as a fashion rookie, she made the world and designers know her name and quickly became a fashion icon.

Veronica Webb’s Snags Major Revlon Deal

1994 Revlon Charity Fundraiser ,Pierce Brosnan With Lauren Hutton And Veronica Webb (Photo By Tammie Arroyo/Getty Images)

History was made by Veronica Webb in 1992 when she became the first Black model to sign a major multimillion-dollar contract with a beauty brand, Revlon, according to the Huffington Post. Webb’s beauty contract changed the game for women of color, who were finally able to find what they needed at their local drugstore.

In a 2021 interview with Allure, Webb said women continue to credit her for making shopping for beauty products easier for them.

“Even to this day, I have people come up to me and say that because of my Revlon ads, they were able to go to the drugstore in their town and tell the owners, ‘This line exists. Order it for us,’” Webb said.

Alek Wek Tossing Out Beauty Standards

@fashionofsocial I’ve been revisiting past runways purely to educate myself on shows that happened before my time and I keep coming back to this moment when Alek Wek threw her wig off the Betsey Johnson A/W98 catwalk. 😭⭐️ I just LOVE it. I’m not sure if it was planned or not, but even if it was, I think it was such a powerful moment and a daring moment too. Love!!!!! 🖤🖤 #runway #model #fashionweek ♬ suara asli – 𝐍𝐎𝐀.𖥔 ݁ – noa

Alek Wek left audiences stunned at the Betsey Johnson fall/winter show in 1998. As she sashayed down the catwalk, Wek plucked the blonde wig hair artists had placed on her head and threw it toward the crowd. The moment was a powerful statement, as she chose to show off her natural beauty rather than conforming to white beauty standards.

According to Highsnobiety, Wek said it was not about making a scene but having designers accept her for who she is.

“It was a time that I was just starting in fashion, to work,” Wek said. “And the one thing that I told my agents was, ‘If you are going to represent me, I’m not going to be a gimmick and be in for a couple of seasons. You’re going to take it all or leave it.’”

Brandi Quiñones, Karl Lagerfeld’s Muse

L, Brandi Quiñones and Karl Lagerfeld (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage); R, Brandi Quiñones (Photo by THIERRY ORBAN/Sygma via Getty Images)

A muse of Karl Lagerfeld, Brandi Quiñones was Chanel’s “it” girl in the ’90s. As a 15-year-old, Quiñones’ high-energy walk gave her a bounce and sass on the runways that other models at the time did not display. Bringing this youthful air to the fashion house, she helped Lagerfeld transform Chanel from an untouchable couture brand to a label that resonated with a younger clientele with more street edge.

Debra Shaw For Alexander McQueen

Debra Shaw was the queen of avant-garde looks on the runway. By far one of her most iconic moments, which she also calls one of her favorites, was her walk for Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 1997 show during London Fashion Week, where she was shackled to a metal square frame while walking through water.

Lana Ogilvie Signs With CoverGirl

Lana Ogilvie



Photographed by Anthony Gordon pic.twitter.com/987SZhDioz — 🫶🏿 (@blackityblvck) October 12, 2018

Lana Ogilvie was another Black supermodel who made history. In 1992, she was the first Black woman to sign a contract with the cosmetics brand CoverGirl. Initially, CoverGirl wanted to book Ogilvie for a shoot, but her agent, Michael Flutie, had bigger plans, suggesting they should sign a contract with her.

In an interview with beauty and fashion magazine Hello Beautiful, Ogilvie said her contract shifted how the beauty industry works.

“(The contract was) forcing these huge companies to realize the buying power of ethnic consumers,” Ogilvie said.

Beverly Peele Ruling Versace

In the early 1990s, Beverly Peele was a highly sought-after supermodel. Not only was she named one of People magazine’s 50 most beautiful people in 1993 at just 18 years old, but she dominated the Versace runways, too. Although Peele largely disappeared from modeling in the mid-to-late ’90s, her impact at the beginning of the decade was undeniable.

Katoucha Niane, Muse for Yves Saint Laurent

Katoucha Niane L, (Photo by Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images); M, (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images); R, (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The late Katoucha Niane was a Guinean model who was a muse for the legendary Yves Saint Laurent. The French designer would often sketch outfits with Niane at the forefront of his mind, according to the British newspaper, The Times. It’s clear to see why; her elegant yet striking look was enough to capture the eyes of everybody. Throughout the ’90s, the YSL runway would not have been complete without one of its favorite models.

Roshumba Williams’ Sports Illustrated Cover

Katoucha Niane was not the only apple of Yves Saint Laurent’s eye. Laurent discovered model Roshumba Williams in the late ’80s and made her a fashion powerhouse by the ’90s. According to ABC7, in 1990, Williams was one of the first African American models to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She appeared on the cover four more times throughout the decade.