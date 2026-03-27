The Best Black Fashion at The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Last night, March 27, the iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrating the most-played artists on iHeartRadio. The star-studded event was attended by artists such as Ne-Yo and Kehlani and featured a performance by Black British singer Raye. But before the excitement took off inside, celebrities graced the red carpet in beautiful outfits to celebrate the night. Here are some of the ones we couldn’t get enough of.
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Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo showed off his eye for patterns by strolling on the red carpet in a beautiful trench coat paired with expertly tailored pink-toned pants and a heart chain fitting for the event.
Raye
Black British singer Raye popped out in a silky and simple black dress that complemented her figure, along with her classic red lip makeup look and a spectacular bob!
Jason Derulo
Speaking of simple black fits, Jason Derulo let the superb tailoring of his suit steal the limelight over a dramatic look. His spiky necklace and chunky ring elevated the classy fit without doing too much, because sometimes less is more.
En Vogue
The gorgeous women of En Vogue wore coordinated looks that mixed different materials. From the leather gloves on Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis to the sheer skirt on Maxine Jones with the veiled cap, we are loving their fierce fashion taste.
Shaboozey
Shaboozey let his country style shine through with a dapper leather jacket, an incredible pair of denim jeans and a cowboy hat to stand out from the crowd. We are obsessed with this look!
Salt-N-Pepa
The iconic female hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa pulled up with an experimental distressed look in matching army green, reminding us all that they are trailblazers when it comes to the fashion game.
Ludacris
Ludacris mixed business with casual swag last night with a textured suit jacket, baggy jeans, and black Air Force 1 sneakers. Wearing blacked-out shades to cover his eyes from the flashing paparazzi and a goat necklace, Ludacris is letting us all know he is not new to this, but true to this.
TLC
Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins from the iconic girl group TLC decided to turn up, contrasting each other. While Chilli stunned in an all-white suit with gold jewelry that complemented her skin tone, T-Boz brought some edge in a lacy all-black fit with a dazzling pair of silver earrings.
Bozoma Saint John
Businesswoman and Uber Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John took our breath away in a bright, fiery dress that made her look sizzling hot! We’re also obsessed with her unique bedazzled fish handbag.
Justine Skye
Justine Skye ate up this violet blazer suit dress. The embroidered swirl pattern and interesting texture of the look, paired with her platinum-blonde pixie cut, work so well with her features.
Tinashe
Not only did Tinashe win Dance Song of the Year with her hit “No Broke Boys,” but she should have won another award for this gorgeous pink and purple midi-skirt. Never has a skirt been more flattering than this one.
Ravyn Lenae
Ravyn Lenae served in a cream dress with a train running down the back and a tasseled skirt that added some shimmer to her fit. Keeping the look simple, Lenae opted out of glittering jewelry but elevated the outfit with black gloves and a stiletto heel.
Cheryl Porter
No one could miss Cheryl Porter’s glamour last night as the singer and vocal coach walked the red carpet in a frilly, rainbow dress. Her makeup, complete with pink and blue eyeshadow, was just the cherry on top of a bold look.
Molily
Singer Molily was snatched in a lavender corset dress with turquoise tasseled heels that gave the outfit extra oomph! With her pose, it is clear that Molily knew she not only ate but served, too.
Kehlani
Kehlani showed off some leg in a sexy slit skirt with a crimson corset on top, lined with pink frills. This flirtatious look definitely had the guys and gals folding!
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