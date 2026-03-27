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The Best Black Fashion at The iHeartRadio Music Awards

The best Black fashion we saw at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

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L, Justine Skye (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); M, Shaboozey (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images); R, Kehlani (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Last night, March 27, the iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrating the most-played artists on iHeartRadio. The star-studded event was attended by artists such as Ne-Yo and Kehlani and featured a performance by Black British singer Raye. But before the excitement took off inside, celebrities graced the red carpet in beautiful outfits to celebrate the night. Here are some of the ones we couldn’t get enough of.

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Ne-Yo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Ne-Yo attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ne-Yo showed off his eye for patterns by strolling on the red carpet in a beautiful trench coat paired with expertly tailored pink-toned pants and a heart chain fitting for the event.

Raye

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raye attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Black British singer Raye popped out in a silky and simple black dress that complemented her figure, along with her classic red lip makeup look and a spectacular bob!

Jason Derulo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Jason Derulo attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Speaking of simple black fits, Jason Derulo let the superb tailoring of his suit steal the limelight over a dramatic look. His spiky necklace and chunky ring elevated the classy fit without doing too much, because sometimes less is more.

En Vogue

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (L-R) Cindy Herron, Maxine Jones and Terry Ellis of En Vogue attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The gorgeous women of En Vogue wore coordinated looks that mixed different materials. From the leather gloves on Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis to the sheer skirt on Maxine Jones with the veiled cap, we are loving their fierce fashion taste.

Shaboozey

Shaboozey at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Shaboozey let his country style shine through with a dapper leather jacket, an incredible pair of denim jeans and a cowboy hat to stand out from the crowd. We are obsessed with this look!

Salt-N-Pepa

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (L-R) Sandra Denton aka Pepa, DJ Spinderella and Cheryl James aka Salt of Salt-N-Pepa attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The iconic female hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa pulled up with an experimental distressed look in matching army green, reminding us all that they are trailblazers when it comes to the fashion game.

Ludacris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ludacris attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Ludacris mixed business with casual swag last night with a textured suit jacket, baggy jeans, and black Air Force 1 sneakers. Wearing blacked-out shades to cover his eyes from the flashing paparazzi and a goat necklace, Ludacris is letting us all know he is not new to this, but true to this.

TLC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins from the iconic girl group TLC decided to turn up, contrasting each other. While Chilli stunned in an all-white suit with gold jewelry that complemented her skin tone, T-Boz brought some edge in a lacy all-black fit with a dazzling pair of silver earrings.

Bozoma Saint John

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Bozoma Saint John attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Businesswoman and Uber Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John took our breath away in a bright, fiery dress that made her look sizzling hot! We’re also obsessed with her unique bedazzled fish handbag.

Justine Skye

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Justine Skye attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Justine Skye ate up this violet blazer suit dress. The embroidered swirl pattern and interesting texture of the look, paired with her platinum-blonde pixie cut, work so well with her features.

Tinashe

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Tinashe attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/WireImage)

Not only did Tinashe win Dance Song of the Year with her hit “No Broke Boys,” but she should have won another award for this gorgeous pink and purple midi-skirt. Never has a skirt been more flattering than this one.

Ravyn Lenae

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Ravyn Lenae attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ravyn Lenae served in a cream dress with a train running down the back and a tasseled skirt that added some shimmer to her fit. Keeping the look simple, Lenae opted out of glittering jewelry but elevated the outfit with black gloves and a stiletto heel.

Cheryl Porter

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Cheryl Porter attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

No one could miss Cheryl Porter’s glamour last night as the singer and vocal coach walked the red carpet in a frilly, rainbow dress. Her makeup, complete with pink and blue eyeshadow, was just the cherry on top of a bold look.

Molily

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Moliy attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Singer Molily was snatched in a lavender corset dress with turquoise tasseled heels that gave the outfit extra oomph! With her pose, it is clear that Molily knew she not only ate but served, too.

Kehlani

Kehlani at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Kehlani showed off some leg in a sexy slit skirt with a crimson corset on top, lined with pink frills. This flirtatious look definitely had the guys and gals folding!

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