Terry Crews’ Wife Reveals Shocking Health Diagnosis

Rebecca King-Crews, Terry Crews at “America’s Got Talent” Season 20 finale results red carpet held at Hotel Dena on September 24, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Actor Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King Crews just shared a truly shocking update about her health that none of us saw coming. For a little context, King Crews is no stranger to dealing with serious health challenges. In 2020, she underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. But now, she’s opening up about a new health challenge that she’s been reportedly dealing with for a little over a decade and how her doctors initially dismissed her symptoms.

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Sitting down for a new interview on the TODAY Show on Monday (April 6), she shared that she’s been living with Parkinson’s disease for over 10 years. King Crews explained that the symptoms, while alarming, were initially mild but eventually got to a point where she needed to consult her doctor. She said the earliest symptoms began to appear around 2012 and showed up as numbness in her left foot, which eventually turned into a limp.

Although it was initially dismissed as the result of working out too much, the limpness eventually traveled to her left arm. Soon after, she began experiencing hand “tremors”— something King Crews immediately recognized since her own grandmother used to experience the same thing. Her symptoms were lumped under “anxiety,” and she still had no answers. Thankfully, she received an official diagnosis in 2015.

A little over a decade later, King Crews has seen improvement in her symptoms thanks to an FDA-approved “bilateral focused ultrasound.” The procedure delivers “ultrasound waves to specific areas on both sides of the brain. They’re guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to target the areas thought to be involved in the movement symptoms in Parkinson’s,” per the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The procedure was only performed on the right side of her body, with a follow-up for her left side planned for September 2026.

Now, King Crews is thankfully able to do tasks that she hadn’t in a long time.

“I’m able to write my name, and the date and I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years…I’m seeing improvement in my symptoms. I’m still in recovery; they say it’s about three months of recovery. So as you recover, you see more improvement,” she explained to TODAY’s Craig Melvin on Monday.

But, she adds, learning what life looks like now with this diagnosis is something she’s still figuring out.

“Part of the procedure is improved symptoms, so you’re improved on one side (but) not on the other. However, each day that I do things, I’m aware of the benefit that’s already been to me on the one side of the body. So I’m looking forward to doing the left side,” she said.

Thankfully, her hubby is right there by her side, ready to help her and be by her side as he’s always been in their marriage.

“When they say sickness and health, this is the battle that we were designed to fight together. Where she’s weak, I’m strong. Where I’m weak, she’s strong. And we built each other up like that for almost 37 years and all the way to forever,” he said.