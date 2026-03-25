Tank vs. Tyrese: The Ultimate R&B Playlist for the ‘Verzuz’ Battle

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Tyrese and Tank perform onstage during An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers & Friends at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on September 13, 2025 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Tank and Tyrese are set to face off this week on “Verzuz,” which means a night of classic R&B records guaranteed to have fans in a frenzy. From Tyrese’s “Sweet Lady,” sung from the back of a city bus, to Tank’s soul-stirring vocals on “Slowly,” get ready to stand on your couch and scream every lyric. We’ve created this pre-show playlist for your enjoyment to help you get your spread together. Let the battle begin!

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Tyrese “Sweet Lady”

There is no “Verzuz” battle without Tyrese throwing in his classic single, “Sweet Lady,” in the mix.

Tank – “Maybe I Deserve”

Debuting as the newest Blackground artist, Tank came out of the gate swinging with this record.

Tyrese – “Lately”

All we can think about for this battle is the nostalgic feelings that rush over you when you hear “Lately.” Tyrese, you better not play with us with this record.

Tank – “Slowly”

The passion. The lyrics. The high notes. Lord, Tank really was in his bag when he released “Slowly.” We can’t wait for this record to come on!

Tyrese – “How You Gonna Act Like That”

When you talk about putting your toxic relationship in a love song, this is the record that we must bring up every single time. And, we can’t stop singing the song.

Tank – “Please Don’t Go”

Tank knew that he needed to beg for his woman in “Please Don’t Go.” R&B music needs to take a page out of Tank’s book and bring back begging.

Tyrese – “Signs of Love Making”

Who would have thought that rolling around in white bedsheets while singing about your experiences with zodiac signs could be so damn sexy?

Tank -“When We”

Listening to the recording, Tank is on business when it comes to being in the bedroom. You’d better have this record cued up for the audience.

Tyrese – “What Am I Gonna Do”

From his sophomore album “2000 Watts,” “What Am I Gonna Do?” did an excellent job in capturing the feeling of falling in love so effortlessly.

Tank – “F***kin’ Wit Me

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Tank performs onstage during An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers & Friends at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge on September 13, 2025 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

When recording his “Sex, Love, & Pain II” album, Tank must have been singing with his shirt off in the studio when he said he had “more than one way to please you” when he recorded “F***in’ With Me.”

Tyrese – “Stay”

In true R&B crooner form, Tyrese delivers on the beautiful ballad “Stay,” serenading his “Baby Boy” co-star, Taraji P. Henson.

Tank – “One Man”

Hands down, “One Man” is such a powerful, underrated ballad. Tank was totally committed to being a provider, the protector, and the lover, all while doing the best he could. You’d better confess your devotion to your woman, Tank.

Tyrese – “One”

Tyrese was such a lover boy in this record, as he is devoted to spending his life with one woman in “One.”

TGT – “Sex Never Felt Better”

It was a time when these two R&B titans teamed up with their fellow mate, Ginuwine, forming the group “TGT” and releasing their album, “Three Kings.” We’d better see Ginuwine on that stage.