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The Life and Times of Soul Singer Al Green

In honor of his 80th birthday, we’re looking at the life of the legendary soul singer, Al Green.

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Screenshot: Instagram

Screenshot: Instagram

“Let’s Stay Together” is one of those songs that will continue to give generations of music lovers the feels until the end of time. That’s exactly why the world will always love singer-songwriter Al Green. The Arkansas native who grew up singing gospel music made a deep personal connection with his audiences, showing off a vocal range that went from the highest falsetto to a gravely baritone in one soul-stirring performance.

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But the musical genius, who was considered one of the sexiest singers of the 1970s, had a terrifying encounter with an ex-girlfriend that would change his life and his music forever. In honor of his 80th birthday, this is the story of Reverend Al Green.

Gospel Roots

CIRCA 1974: Soul singer Al Green poses for a portrait in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Al Green (born Greene) was born on April 13, 1946, in Forrest City, Arkansas. He grew up singing gospel music, touring the South with his siblings who performed as The Greene Brothers.

But Green also loved R&B and soul music, especially Jackie Wilson. At age 16, he left his family’s group for Al Greene and the Creations, an R&B group he formed with some of his high school friends.

Meeting Willie Mitchell

LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1975: Singer Al Green poses for a Polaroid portrait circa 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ginny Winn/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images).

Al Green had modest success with his group, but a chance meeting in 1969 would thrust him into the spotlight. Green met Willie Mitchell, producer and executive at Memphis-based record label Hi Records at a Texas club in 1969. Mitchell convinced Green to move to Memphis to cultivate his career.

A Classic Cover

At the start of the 1970s, Al Green and Willie Mitchel were proving themselves to be a match made in music heaven. In 1971, Green released a cover of The Temptations’ track, “I Can’t Get Next to You,” which rose to the top of the soul charts that year.

“Let’s Stay Together”

Just one year later, Green released what would become one of the biggest hits of his career – the soulful ballad “Let’s Stay Together.” The song, which remains a constant fixture on Black wedding reception and cookout playlists everywhere, hit number one on both the R&B and pop charts.

“Love and Happiness”

Green and Mitchell would continue to release a string of hits in the early 1970s, including “Here I Am (Come and Take Me)“ and the funky 1973 track “Love and Happiness.”

“I can’t believe that it’s real; The way that you make me feel; A burning deep down inside; A love that I cannot hide.”

– From ‘Here I Am (Come and Take Me),‘ 1973

A Horrific Attack

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 6: Soul singer Al Green performs onstage on February 6, 1974 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

By 1974, Al Green had reached peak star status, but a tragic event would force him to consider a change of course. On October 18, 1974, Green was attacked by ex-girlfriend Mary Woodson. Woodson surprised Green at his Memphis home, entered his bathroom and poured a pot of hot grits on his back while he was in the bathtub. The woman then fatally shot herself with Green’s gun. The incident forced the singer to spend months in the hospital being treated for burns.

This Love Was Not a Two-Way Street

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 1975: Soul singer Al Green poses for a portrait in a hotel room in November 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Green didn’t understand why Woodson attacked him at the time but said he eventually learned she got angry when he told her he wasn’t ready to make their relationship exclusive. Green eventually learned that Woodson left her husband and children to shoot her shot with the “Love and Happiness” singer. He said Woodson told him she didn’t want to go on without him, even though he tried to convince her the decision to keep things casual was best for both of them./

“I never knew any of these things until after the incident happened,” he said in an interview.

Taking it to Church

Screenshot: Instagram

Two years after his attack, Green returned to his gospel roots in a big way. In 1976, he purchased a church building, became an ordained minister and launched Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Memphis where he preached when he wasn’t touring.

A Sign From God

Screenshot: Instagram

In 1979, Green fell off the stage during a performance in Cincinnati. Although his injuries weren’t serious, he took it as a sign from God and decided he would give up his sensual secular sound and go back to making gospel music full-time.

A GRAMMY-Winning Gospel Album

Green’s musical success carried over to his gospel career. In 1992, he was nominated for a GRAMMY for his gospel album “Love is Reality.”

“Lay it Down”

In 2008, Al Green did another musical 180 when he released “Lay it Down,” his 29th studio album. Although he got plenty of assists from the likes of Anthony Hamilton, John Legend and producer Questlove, his voice is just as gritty and soulful as it was in the 1970s – and he more than proved he could still hit those high notes.

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