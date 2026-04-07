Sheinelle Jones Just Revealed the Terrifying New York Train Experience She Called Her ‘Worst Nightmare’

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 30: Sheinelle Jones is seen leaving Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia” at FOX 29 Studios after promoting her book during the “Good Day Philadelphia” 30th Anniversary on March 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

They say that in New York, anything is possible—and beloved TODAY Show host Sheinelle Jones just experienced that herself. But it wasn’t in the way you’d expect. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

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During a recent episode of “TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle,” Jones explained that on a late train ride from Philadelphia to NYC, she missed her arrival time by two hours. The reason? She fell asleep! So, instead of getting off the train at her stop at 10p.m., due to her evening snooze, she didn’t wake up until 12:20am.

“I got a little sleepy because I’d had a long day, and I fell asleep. You stop moving, but you feel like it’s probably because it’s not time and we’re not in Moynihan [Train Hall],” she explained.

However, by the time she woke up and realized how late it was, she also realized that she was the only person on the train and the doors were closed shut. Despite her best efforts to pry them open and go home, Jones was ultimately unsuccessful and described the moment as “everybody’s worst nightmare.”

“It hits me after a few minutes, like, ‘oh, I’m stuck on the train. I can’t believe this is happening,’” she explained.

After bruising her finger while trying to bang loudly on the doors to get anyone’s attention, she ultimately decided to get 911 on the phone to save her. After explaining her situation, they were finally able to send some help her way, though Jones admitted to feeling somewhat juvenile about it in the moment.

“I felt like a toddler. I was like, ‘will you stay on the phone with me?’” she joked.

Thankfully, two officers arrived to get her out and back home. In a fun turn of events, the officers asked for a selfie once they recognized who she was. However, by the time she got home, her kids – who Jones thought would be worried out of their minds – were seemingly unfazed.

“I got home, and I thought it was gonna be like, ‘Mommy, where have you been?’ They were up playing video games, like, ‘hey, Mom,’” she said.







