Shadiest Posts Trump’s Made on Social Media

Over the years, President Donald Trump has proven to be pretty tech savvy. He uses his social media to jab at his enemies and often post questionable AI-generated images of himself. Trump doesn’t slow down when it comes to uploading shady things for his millions of followers to see, and his platform of choice just so happens to be the one he owns.
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Truth Social is run by Trump Media & Technology Group. This means the president can do or say whatever he wants on the app without censorship. He posts on average 24 times a day, according to a Roll Call Factba.se analysis. So now, we’re taking a look at all his shady moments since stepping back into office… and get ready. It’s a lot.
Trump Goes Off on Iran
President Trump spent his Easter morning going on a Truth Social tirade aimed at Iranian officials. We previously told you Trump’s war in Iran continues to escalate as public support for the Republican dwindles. On Sunday, Trump demanded that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which controls 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he said. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Trump Threatens Washington Commanders
Back in 2020, the Washington Commanders changed their team’s name from the “Redskins” in accordance of national cultural shift where corporate brands moved to reexamine racist and stereotypical names. Five years later, Trump declared that “times are different now.” He continued to Truth Social threatening the NFL team. “I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Lawsuit Against the Wall Street Journal
As the heat over Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files continues to divide the Republican party, The Wall Street Journal added fuel to the fire by publishing a story reporting on Trump’s ties to disgraced child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the president said in a Truth Social post,” he said. The next day, Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the publication.
AI Video of Barack Obama
As we previously reported, the president came under fire recently after posting a questionable TikTok falsely portraying former President Barack Obama being arrested and jailed by FBI agents, all at the tune of “Y.M.C.A.” by Village People. He has since accused Obama of committing “treason.” Representatives for the former president came out completely denying Trump’s allegations.
Trump v. Taylor Swift
Kanye West isn’t the only man with beef with the country/ pop star. After Swift spoke out against Trump and Vice President JD Vance last year, the 79-year-old has had all the smoke for her. First posting “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in September, Trump has since doubled and tripled down on the sentiment. Most recently, he went on a full rampage targeting the Grammy Award winner. “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” He wrote in May.
Shadiness Towards Juneteenth
While Black Americans were celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday this year, President Trump never even acknowledged it directly. But you know what he did do? Trump took to Truth Social to say, “Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed.” He continued, “It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump also added that “The workers don’t want it either,” which no working American has ever uttered in history.
Trump As Savior
Trump is known for posting memes of himself on Truth Social. In a strange post, he shared a meme of himself walking down a dark city street with a caption that read, “HE’S ON A MISSION FROM GOD & NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING.” Trump has called himself anything from a “king” to “Superman” on the app.
Trump v. Judges
Ever since he returned to office, Trump has been battling it out for several federal judges pushing back on his controversial declarations. In April, he called them out saying, “What is going on with our Courts? They are totally OUT OF CONTROL.” This was in response to a judge’s ruling that the government cannot deport noncitizens to a country other than their place of origin without due process… which is the law. He continued blaming former President Joe Biden for it all. “They seem to hate ‘TRUMP’ so much, that anything goes! We are trying to bring our Country back from the destruction caused by the Democrats and Crooked Joe Biden.”
Attacks on Letitia James
No one knows how to spread a conspiracy like Trump! He took to Truth Social reposting an article from far-right news outlet RVM News accusing N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James of corruption. “Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY. Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office.” He wrote.
Revisiting His Assassination Attempt
It’s been over a year since Trump’s first assassination attempt, and MAGA supporters will never fail to remind the country of it. Trump reposted a picture from that fateful day with a MAGA supporter captioning it “A reminder of what a warrior looks like.” Although Trump didn’t add anything else to the post, many suggested it was a slight jab to Democrats, who continue to face criticism.
Posting Hours After Pope Francis’ Death
While the Catholic Church was in mourning after the death of Pope Francis in April, Trump seemed to be celebrating. “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome,” he began. “We look forward to being there!” If that wasn’t enough, he went on to share a shady photo of his face photoshopped as the Pope… weird.
‘Trump Gaza’
As the war in the Middle East continues, Trump took to Truth Social to share a rather scary reimagining of war-torn Gaza. Of course, he faced much backlash, with many calling him insensitive. The post in question features an AI-generated video of “Trump Gaza” featuring his face sculpted in gold.
Attacks to Late Night Hosts
After Stephen Colbert’s late night show was canceled by CBS, the president declared that other late night hosts– all of which are critics of his administration– will be next. “The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone,” Trump wrote. “These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”
Trump as ‘King’
In yet another strange post to the app, Trump likened himself to a king. In a simple post, Trump posted himself wearing a crown as a caption reads “long live the king.”
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