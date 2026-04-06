Shadiest Posts Trump’s Made on Social Media

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. This is Trump’s second Cabinet meeting of 2026 and the first since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Over the years, President Donald Trump has proven to be pretty tech savvy. He uses his social media to jab at his enemies and often post questionable AI-generated images of himself. Trump doesn’t slow down when it comes to uploading shady things for his millions of followers to see, and his platform of choice just so happens to be the one he owns.

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Truth Social is run by Trump Media & Technology Group. This means the president can do or say whatever he wants on the app without censorship. He posts on average 24 times a day, according to a Roll Call Factba.se analysis. So now, we’re taking a look at all his shady moments since stepping back into office… and get ready. It’s a lot.

Trump Goes Off on Iran

US President Donald Trump blows a whistle as children participate the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump spent his Easter morning going on a Truth Social tirade aimed at Iranian officials. We previously told you Trump’s war in Iran continues to escalate as public support for the Republican dwindles. On Sunday, Trump demanded that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which controls 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he said. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump Threatens Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (L-R) Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hold a news conference on building a new Commanders stadium on April 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Commanders and the District of Columbia have reached an agreement to build a new football stadium at the team’s former RFK Stadium site. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Back in 2020, the Washington Commanders changed their team’s name from the “Redskins” in accordance of national cultural shift where corporate brands moved to reexamine racist and stereotypical names. Five years later, Trump declared that “times are different now.” He continued to Truth Social threatening the NFL team. “I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Lawsuit Against the Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Marcos are expected to discuss trade tariffs, increasing security cooperation in the face of China’s growing maritime power in the West Philippine Sea and other topics. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As the heat over Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files continues to divide the Republican party, The Wall Street Journal added fuel to the fire by publishing a story reporting on Trump’s ties to disgraced child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the president said in a Truth Social post,” he said. The next day, Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the publication.

AI Video of Barack Obama

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama as Melania Trump looks on during the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As we previously reported, the president came under fire recently after posting a questionable TikTok falsely portraying former President Barack Obama being arrested and jailed by FBI agents, all at the tune of “Y.M.C.A.” by Village People. He has since accused Obama of committing “treason.” Representatives for the former president came out completely denying Trump’s allegations.

Trump v. Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kanye West isn’t the only man with beef with the country/ pop star. After Swift spoke out against Trump and Vice President JD Vance last year, the 79-year-old has had all the smoke for her. First posting “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in September, Trump has since doubled and tripled down on the sentiment. Most recently, he went on a full rampage targeting the Grammy Award winner. “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” He wrote in May.

Shadiness Towards Juneteenth

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 19: A man carries a Black Liberation flag through a Juneteenth celebration at the memorial for George Floyd outside Cup Foods on June 19, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

While Black Americans were celebrating Juneteenth as a federal holiday this year, President Trump never even acknowledged it directly. But you know what he did do? Trump took to Truth Social to say, “Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed.” He continued, “It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump also added that “The workers don’t want it either,” which no working American has ever uttered in history.

Trump As Savior

FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA – JUNE 10: U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he leaves the stage during a rally with U.S. Army troops on June 10, 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Trump is traveling to Fort Bragg Army base to observe a military demonstration and give remarks in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump is known for posting memes of himself on Truth Social. In a strange post, he shared a meme of himself walking down a dark city street with a caption that read, “HE’S ON A MISSION FROM GOD & NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING.” Trump has called himself anything from a “king” to “Superman” on the app.

Trump v. Judges

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, pumps his fist during a campaign rally on October 18, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. There are 17 days remaining until the U.S. presidential election, which will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ever since he returned to office, Trump has been battling it out for several federal judges pushing back on his controversial declarations. In April, he called them out saying, “What is going on with our Courts? They are totally OUT OF CONTROL.” This was in response to a judge’s ruling that the government cannot deport noncitizens to a country other than their place of origin without due process… which is the law. He continued blaming former President Joe Biden for it all. “They seem to hate ‘TRUMP’ so much, that anything goes! We are trying to bring our Country back from the destruction caused by the Democrats and Crooked Joe Biden.”

Attacks on Letitia James

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Letitia James attends the 2025 Planned Parenthood New York Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

No one knows how to spread a conspiracy like Trump! He took to Truth Social reposting an article from far-right news outlet RVM News accusing N.Y. Attorney Gen. Letitia James of corruption. “Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY. Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office.” He wrote.

Revisiting His Assassination Attempt

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

It’s been over a year since Trump’s first assassination attempt, and MAGA supporters will never fail to remind the country of it. Trump reposted a picture from that fateful day with a MAGA supporter captioning it “A reminder of what a warrior looks like.” Although Trump didn’t add anything else to the post, many suggested it was a slight jab to Democrats, who continue to face criticism.

Posting Hours After Pope Francis’ Death

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JULY 26: Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile on his way to attend the Via Crucis on Copacabana Beach during World Youth Day celebrations on July 26, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. More than 1.5 million pilgrims are expected to join the pontiff for his visit to the Catholic Church’s World Youth Day celebrations which is running July 23-28. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

While the Catholic Church was in mourning after the death of Pope Francis in April, Trump seemed to be celebrating. “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome,” he began. “We look forward to being there!” If that wasn’t enough, he went on to share a shady photo of his face photoshopped as the Pope… weird.

‘Trump Gaza’

As the war in the Middle East continues, Trump took to Truth Social to share a rather scary reimagining of war-torn Gaza. Of course, he faced much backlash, with many calling him insensitive. The post in question features an AI-generated video of “Trump Gaza” featuring his face sculpted in gold.

Attacks to Late Night Hosts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Stephen Colbert attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

After Stephen Colbert’s late night show was canceled by CBS, the president declared that other late night hosts– all of which are critics of his administration– will be next. “The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone,” Trump wrote. “These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

Trump as ‘King’

In yet another strange post to the app, Trump likened himself to a king. In a simple post, Trump posted himself wearing a crown as a caption reads “long live the king.”



















