September 2023 Books By Black Authors We Can't Wait to Read

Believe it or not, fall is right around the corner. And if you’re feeling a little down about the arrival of shorter days and colder temps, you’re not alone. But because I always (usually) try to look at the glass half full, I’ve been using the last few weeks of summer to check out all of the hottest books by Black writers on the horizon.



We may not have many beach days left, but there are lots of great books hitting the shelves this month – including a stunning coffee table book on the history of fashion in the NBA and a picture book from presidential inaugural poet Amanda Gorman. These are the books we can’t wait to read this September.