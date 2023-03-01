Lying Dog: Rupert Murdoch Finally Admits Fox News' Hosts Endorsed Election Lies

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

On Monday, as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Rupert Murdoch’s testimony was made public. The chairman of Fox News’s parent company finally admitted in a deposition that “some of our commentators were endorsing” the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Murdoch also said that he wanted the network to challenge all of the ridiculous conspiracy theories. “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it, in hindsight,” Murdoch stated. However, he did still manage to try to justify the wrongdoing of Fox News.

Murdoch explained that the network was “treating it as news that the president and his lawyers were saying this.” However, in a part of the filing, Dominion accuses Murdoch of giving senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner confidential network information about Biden’s campaign ads and debate strategy.

The evidence they allegedly used to prove it remains under seal. A spokesperson for Murdoch refused to comment, but the network released a statement that Dominion has “cherry-pick[ed]” juicy details “utterly irrelevant to the legal issues in this case. As per the brief:

“Dominion tries to distract from its evidentiary deficiencies by cherrypicking anything it can find from any corner of the Fox News organization that shows that anyone at Fox News doubted or disbelieved the President’s allegations. From there, it posits that ‘Fox’ writ large—not the specific person(s) at Fox News responsible for each statement—‘knew’ that that specific statement was false.”

In their defense, Fox News stated in its own filings that it has never supported Sidney Powell or Rudy Giuliani’s (Trumps’s lawyers) in their election-fraud claims. They network also insisted that its hosts didn’t know it was false information.

Fox asserted that communications discovered by Dominion, showing that executives highly doubted Powell and Giuliani’s inaccurate conspiracy theories, are not enough to prove that the company acted with “actual malice” since those executives were not “responsible” for the lies.