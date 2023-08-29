Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open Championship is underway in New York City! Black celebrities are in the crowd to cheer on some of our favorite players like Coco Gauff, Venus Williams, and Frances Tiafo. Here are all the Black celebs and athletes that we’ve seen at this year’s festivities!
Michelle and Barack Obama
Former President Barack Obama came to Day One of the U.S. Open to support Michelle Obama as she opened the ceremony to honor the U.S. Open’s offer to pay male and female players equal prize money 50 years ago.
Coco Gauff
After a tough match, disputing with the referee for not doing her job correctly, Coco Gauff won on Day One.
Mike Tyson and Lakiha Spicer
Former boxer Mike Tyson attended Day One of the U.S. Open with his wife Lakiha Spicer.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams was seen practicing for the U.S. Open on August 23!
Taylor Townsend
Chicago native Taylor Townsend is competing in this year’s U.S. Open Championship.
Ben Shelton
20-year-old Ben Shelton is competing in the Men’s Singles at the U.S. Open.
Gayle King
Gayle King was present to watch Coco Gauff win on Day One.
Alycia Parks
Georgia native Alycia Parks will be playing in the doubles and singles matches at the U.S. Open.
Sloane Stephens
Sloane Stephens unfortunately had an early end to the Open as she lost her first match on August 28.
Seal
British singer Seal was in the crowd to watch Coco Gauff win at the Open on August 28.
Eric Adams
New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams kicked off the big night for the Women’s Single event on August 28.
Sachia Vickery
Florida native Sachia Vickery begins her first round at the Open on August 29 against Croatia’s Donna Vekic.
Frances Tiafoe
25-year-old Frances Tiafo made a huge splash one year ago at the U.S. Open when he beat Rafael Nadal. This year he plans on playing even better.
Jimmy Butler
The NBA’s Jimmy Butler played around on the court for the Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief on August 23.
Christopher Eubanks
Atlanta, Georgia’s Christopher Eubanks won his first round at the Open against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo on August 28. He will also be playing in the doubles matches.