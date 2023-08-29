Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open

Entertainment

Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open

From the Obamas to Coco Gauff, these are all of the Black familiar faces in New York to play and watch some of the biggest matches of the year.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: COREY SIPKIN / Contributor (Getty Images), Sarah Stier / Staff (Getty Images), Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)

The U.S. Open Championship is underway in New York City! Black celebrities are in the crowd to cheer on some of our favorite players like Coco Gauff, Venus Williams, and Frances Tiafo. Here are all the Black celebs and athletes that we’ve seen at this year’s festivities!

Michelle and Barack Obama

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Sarah Stier / Staff (Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama came to Day One of the U.S. Open to support Michelle Obama as she opened the ceremony to honor the U.S. Open’s offer to pay male and female players equal prize money 50 years ago.

Coco Gauff

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Matthew Stockman / Staff (Getty Images)

After a tough match, disputing with the referee for not doing her job correctly, Coco Gauff won on Day One.

Mike Tyson and Lakiha Spicer

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Matthew Stockman / Staff (Getty Images)

Former boxer Mike Tyson attended Day One of the U.S. Open with his wife Lakiha Spicer.

Venus Williams

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Robert Prange / Contributor (Getty Images)

Venus Williams was seen practicing for the U.S. Open on August 23!

Taylor Townsend

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)

Chicago native Taylor Townsend is competing in this year’s U.S. Open Championship.

Ben Shelton

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Mike Stobe / Stringer (Getty Images)

20-year-old Ben Shelton is competing in the Men’s Singles at the U.S. Open.

Gayle King

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Matthew Stockman / Staff (Getty Images)

Gayle King was present to watch Coco Gauff win on Day One.

Alycia Parks

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)

Georgia native Alycia Parks will be playing in the doubles and singles matches at the U.S. Open.

Sloane Stephens

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Robert Prange / Contributor (Getty Images)

Sloane Stephens unfortunately had an early end to the Open as she lost her first match on August 28.

Seal

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Matthew Stockman / Staff (Getty Images)

British singer Seal was in the crowd to watch Coco Gauff win at the Open on August 28.

Eric Adams

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Sarah Stier / Staff (Getty Images)

New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams kicked off the big night for the Women’s Single event on August 28.

Sachia Vickery

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Pacific Press / Contributor (Getty Images)

Florida native Sachia Vickery begins her first round at the Open on August 29 against Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

Frances Tiafoe

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Al Bello / Staff (Getty Images)

25-year-old Frances Tiafo made a huge splash one year ago at the U.S. Open when he beat Rafael Nadal. This year he plans on playing even better.

Jimmy Butler

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Sarah Stier / Staff (Getty Images)

The NBA’s Jimmy Butler played around on the court for the Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief on August 23.

Christopher Eubanks

Image for article titled Rooting for Everybody Black at the U.S. Open
Photo: Matthew Stockman / Staff (Getty Images)

Atlanta, Georgia’s Christopher Eubanks won his first round at the Open against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo on August 28. He will also be playing in the doubles matches.

