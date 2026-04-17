Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture

Search

Rihanna’s Biggest Hits That Helped Her Make Music History

Rihanna just made history by becoming the first woman in the music industry to have 200 million Recording Industry Association of America-certified singles units. We’re celebrating by looking back at her biggest hits.

By










Published

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

It might be 10 years since Rihanna last blessed fans with a new project, but the Navy sure isn’t tired of her music, as her songs continue to creep up the streaming charts, earning multi-platinum and even diamond certifications. Now, a decade after her last full album, “Anti,” Rihanna has made history by becoming the first woman ever to break 200 Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified singles—the organization that awards gold, platinum and diamond status—according to Rolling Stone. She comes third after Drake with 277.5 million and country artist Morgan Wallen with 215 million.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
The Internet Split After Amerie’s Tiny Desk Concert

To celebrate Rihanna’s history-making achievement, we’re looking back at some of the “Work” singer’s biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100 that earned her a catalog filled with gold, platinum and diamond records.

‘We Found Love’ ft Calvin Harris

In the top spot is the high-energy track “We Found Love,” featuring British producer Calvin Harris, which is an 11-times platinum track. This 2011 hit skyrocketed Rihanna to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for 10 weeks, and stayed on the charts for 42 weeks.

‘Work’ – ft Drake

The next Rihanna hit to dominate the charts was her 2016 single “Work,” featuring Drake from her album “Anti.” The 11-times platinum single remained at No. 1 for nine weeks and was the soundtrack for the 2016 summer.

‘Umbrella’ ft Jay-Z

Taking over radio streams in 2007, “Umbrella,” featuring Jay-Z, peaked at No. 1 for seven weeks and remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 34 weeks in total. It has been an RIAA Diamond record since May 2024.

‘Love The Way You Lie’ – Eminem ft Rihanna

Rihanna earned her fourth hit as a feature on Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie.” The 2010 single spent seven weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 and is a 13x platinum record.

‘Live Your Life’ – T.I. ft Rihanna

Being featured on T.I.’s 2008 single “Live Your Life” helped propel Rihanna to her history-making achievement. The song is 8x platinum and dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

‘Rude Boy’

Fusing pop with her Bajan roots for her 5-times platinum single “Rude Boy” earned Rihanna her second-most successful solo song. The track spent five weeks at No. 1 and 22 weeks on the Hot 100, making it her most successful solo song on the chart.

‘The Monster’ – Eminem ft Rihanna

Featuring in another collaboration with Eminem, Rihanna’s vocals helped secure the record the No. 1 spot for four weeks. The single went gold in February 2018 before becoming an 8x platinum record in March 2022.

‘Diamonds’

The uplifting record “Diamonds” earned Diamond status in April 2024 and spent three weeks at No. 1 when it was released in 2012. The song spent 27 weeks on the Hot 100.

‘SOS’

Rihanna’s 2006 single “SOS” has been a 3x platinum record since 2021. It spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts when it dropped, with three of those weeks at No. 1.

‘Disturbia’

“Disturbia” became a 7x platinum record in 2022 and is Rihanna’s fourth-most successful solo single on the Billboard Hot 100, having spent two weeks at No. 1 and 37 weeks on the charts.

‘Take A Bow’

The angsty breakup tune “Take a Bow” became 6x platinum in 2022 and is her second single from the “Good Girl Gone Bad” album to spend time on the Hot 100. The record spent one week at No. 1 and 27 weeks on the charts.

‘Only Girl (In The World)’

Her 2010 single “Only Girl (In the World)” bumped Rihanna up to No. 1, where she remained for one week, but she stayed on the charts for 26 more weeks after that. In 2023, the single became a 7x platinum record.

‘S&M’

Last, but certainly not least, is “S&M.” This edgy tune spent one week at No. 1 and 26 weeks on the charts overall. As of May 2024, “S&M” is a 6x platinum record.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

A Look Inside Prince's Famous Paisley Park Mansion in Minnesota

A Look Inside Prince’s Famous Paisley Park Mansion in Minnesota

An all-new Prince celebration is set to take place soon, so what better time to revisit the place Prince called home? Let’s take a look! …
Continue Reading
8 Die-Hard Trump Loyalists Who Are Now Anti-MAGA Democrats

8 Die-Hard Trump Loyalists Who Are Now Anti-MAGA Democrats

From an ex-deputy legal advisor to the National Security Council to an ex-Mike Pence aide, these Republicans are setting their sights on bluer skies …
Continue Reading
D4vd Arrested in Celeste Rivas Death Case: What We Know

D4vd Arrested in Celeste Rivas Death Case: What We Know

Authorities had been circling D4vd for a while now, but had nothing concrete to bring him in on until now. Here’s what we know …
Continue Reading
Why Black Women Continue to Defend Meghan Markle Despite the Online Trolls

Why Black Women Continue to Defend Meghan Markle Despite the Online Trolls

Meghan Markle is opening up about the digital bullying she experienced, but Black women online aren’t letting her fight this fight alone! …
Continue Reading
Why Bill Bellamy's Latest Message to Black Women Has the Internet Heated

Why Bill Bellamy’s Latest Message to Black Women Has the Internet Heated

While many people love Bill Bellamy for his comedy, he’s sadly coming under fire for his latest joke and message to Black women. Let’s get into it! …
Continue Reading
Hilton Head's Gullah Geechee Community Built A Legacy, Now They're Fighting To Be Heard

Hilton Head’s Gullah Geechee Community Built A Legacy, Now They’re Fighting To Be Heard

The Legal Defense Fund says that the Hilton Head Gullah Geechee community is being shut out of key land talks that could shape their survival …
Continue Reading
Dave Chappelle Says Republicans 'Weaponized' His Trans Jokes, But That's Not the Whole Story

Dave Chappelle Says Republicans ‘Weaponized’ His Trans Jokes, But That’s Not the Whole Story

Dave Chappelle is reflecting on his trans jokes and the role some Republicans seemingly played in making things worse—but there’s more to it than that …
Continue Reading
Vogue Slammed Online After Trying to Rename The Afro

Vogue Slammed Online After Trying to Rename The Afro

The Black internet is giving Vogue magazine an earful after they tried to rename a classic hairstyle that represents Black pride …
Continue Reading
Viral 'Demure' TikToker Jools Lebron Breaks Her Silence on the Brutal Toll of Internet Fame

Viral ‘Demure’ TikToker Jools Lebron Breaks Her Silence on the Brutal Toll of Internet Fame

In a new interview with Tamron Hall, Jools Lebron reveals the dark side of overnight fame after she went viral on TikTok for “demure.” …
Continue Reading
LeBron James Should Retire Now While Greatness Still Defines Him

LeBron James Should Retire Now While Greatness Still Defines Him

The only thing left for King James to prove is that he knows when to walk away …
Continue Reading
This Georgia Lawmaker's Blackface Photo Was Offensive Enough— But His Response Was Even Worse

This Georgia Lawmaker’s Blackface Photo Was Offensive Enough— But His Response Was Even Worse

Folks say if “tone-deaf” were a person, Georgia lawmaker Kasey Carpenter might be contending for top spot after a photo of him in blackface sparked fury …
Continue Reading
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Lamar Odom Over His Comments About Her Role in His Recovery

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Lamar Odom Over His Comments About Her Role in His Recovery

After allegedly trying to downplay her role in helping Lamar Odom recover from his 2015 brother incident and more, Khloé Kardashian is now pushing back! …
Continue Reading
Black Virginia Lt. Governor and Wife Shot Dead in Harrowing Murder-Suicide

Black Virginia Lt. Governor and Wife Shot Dead in Harrowing Murder-Suicide

Justin Fairfax made history as the second Black man elected as lieutenant governor in Virginia. Now, police say that trailblazer shot his wife, then himself …
Continue Reading
After Trump Fired Bondi, Noem, Are These 5 Officials Next?

After Trump Fired Bondi, Noem, Are These 5 Officials Next?

Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel are among the top picks of folks President Trump will fire next… And that’s not all …
Continue Reading
The Trump Administration Continues to Ignore Black Maternal, Infant Health

The Trump Administration Continues to Ignore Black Maternal, Infant Health

Black Maternal Health Week reminds us we’re still fighting systemic neglect, rising costs and a food apartheid that fuels unequal care for Black mothers …
Continue Reading
Mary Mary Singer's Husband Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Mary Mary Singer’s Husband Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

After 25 years of marriage and a public struggle to stay together, the husband of one member of the gospel duo Mary Mary has filed for divorce …
Continue Reading
Taraji P. Henson Breaks Silence on the Hollywood Politics That Stalled Her Career Growth After 'Baby Boy'

Taraji P. Henson Breaks Silence on the Hollywood Politics That Stalled Her Career Growth After ‘Baby Boy’

Taraji P. Henson has always been transparent about her career. Now, she’s opening up about how she and Tyrese took different paths after ‘Baby Boy.’ …
Continue Reading
Al Sharpton On Three Major Threats to Black Voters in 2026

Al Sharpton On Three Major Threats to Black Voters in 2026

In an Exclusive interview, Rev. Sharpton warns that the “tricks” of 2026 are designed to silence Black influence …
Continue Reading
Nick Cannon Makes Shocking Claim About Bible’s ‘Tales’ and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

Nick Cannon Makes Shocking Claim About Bible’s ‘Tales’ and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

It’s never a dull day when you have Nick Cannon letting off his latest controversial take. This time it’s about the Bible. Let’s get into it! …
Continue Reading
New Development in Influencer Ashlee Jenae's Mysterious Death on Vacation

New Development in Influencer Ashlee Jenae’s Mysterious Death on Vacation

New details have emerged about influencer Ashlee Jenae’s death in Tanzania …
Continue Reading