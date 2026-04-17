Rihanna’s Biggest Hits That Helped Her Make Music History

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

It might be 10 years since Rihanna last blessed fans with a new project, but the Navy sure isn’t tired of her music, as her songs continue to creep up the streaming charts, earning multi-platinum and even diamond certifications. Now, a decade after her last full album, “Anti,” Rihanna has made history by becoming the first woman ever to break 200 Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified singles—the organization that awards gold, platinum and diamond status—according to Rolling Stone. She comes third after Drake with 277.5 million and country artist Morgan Wallen with 215 million.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view The Internet Split After Amerie’s Tiny Desk Concert To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video The Internet Split After Amerie’s Tiny Desk Concert

To celebrate Rihanna’s history-making achievement, we’re looking back at some of the “Work” singer’s biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100 that earned her a catalog filled with gold, platinum and diamond records.

‘We Found Love’ ft Calvin Harris

In the top spot is the high-energy track “We Found Love,” featuring British producer Calvin Harris, which is an 11-times platinum track. This 2011 hit skyrocketed Rihanna to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for 10 weeks, and stayed on the charts for 42 weeks.

‘Work’ – ft Drake

The next Rihanna hit to dominate the charts was her 2016 single “Work,” featuring Drake from her album “Anti.” The 11-times platinum single remained at No. 1 for nine weeks and was the soundtrack for the 2016 summer.

‘Umbrella’ ft Jay-Z

Taking over radio streams in 2007, “Umbrella,” featuring Jay-Z, peaked at No. 1 for seven weeks and remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 34 weeks in total. It has been an RIAA Diamond record since May 2024.

‘Love The Way You Lie’ – Eminem ft Rihanna

Rihanna earned her fourth hit as a feature on Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie.” The 2010 single spent seven weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 and is a 13x platinum record.

‘Live Your Life’ – T.I. ft Rihanna

Being featured on T.I.’s 2008 single “Live Your Life” helped propel Rihanna to her history-making achievement. The song is 8x platinum and dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

‘Rude Boy’

Fusing pop with her Bajan roots for her 5-times platinum single “Rude Boy” earned Rihanna her second-most successful solo song. The track spent five weeks at No. 1 and 22 weeks on the Hot 100, making it her most successful solo song on the chart.

‘The Monster’ – Eminem ft Rihanna

Featuring in another collaboration with Eminem, Rihanna’s vocals helped secure the record the No. 1 spot for four weeks. The single went gold in February 2018 before becoming an 8x platinum record in March 2022.

‘Diamonds’

The uplifting record “Diamonds” earned Diamond status in April 2024 and spent three weeks at No. 1 when it was released in 2012. The song spent 27 weeks on the Hot 100.

‘SOS’

Rihanna’s 2006 single “SOS” has been a 3x platinum record since 2021. It spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts when it dropped, with three of those weeks at No. 1.

‘Disturbia’

“Disturbia” became a 7x platinum record in 2022 and is Rihanna’s fourth-most successful solo single on the Billboard Hot 100, having spent two weeks at No. 1 and 37 weeks on the charts.

‘Take A Bow’

The angsty breakup tune “Take a Bow” became 6x platinum in 2022 and is her second single from the “Good Girl Gone Bad” album to spend time on the Hot 100. The record spent one week at No. 1 and 27 weeks on the charts.

‘Only Girl (In The World)’

Her 2010 single “Only Girl (In the World)” bumped Rihanna up to No. 1, where she remained for one week, but she stayed on the charts for 26 more weeks after that. In 2023, the single became a 7x platinum record.

‘S&M’

Last, but certainly not least, is “S&M.” This edgy tune spent one week at No. 1 and 26 weeks on the charts overall. As of May 2024, “S&M” is a 6x platinum record.