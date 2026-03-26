Rihanna Gives Firsthand Account of Home Shooting Incident

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Rihanna seen at the Met-Gala after party at the ‘Jean’s’ in NoHo on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

As news of Rihanna’s home shooting suspect Ivanna Ortiz pleading not guilty makes headlines, we’re learning new details about where the singer was and how she reacted during the scary ordeal. And believe us when we tell you, these details are sad to hear.

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For context and as we previously told you, near the top of March, fans were shocked to learn that the “Umbrella” singer’s Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles was shot at allegedly by Ortiz. While most of the shots hit an exterior gate of the house, Rihanna, boyfriend/rapper A$AP Rocky and their three kids were all reportedly home at the time. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Not too long after the shooting, Ortiz was arrested and she’s currently behind bars. She’s been charged with attempted murder as well as 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. Her bail has been set at $1.8 million.

Now, according to the now public police report obtained by the LA Times on Wednesday, we’ve learned that Rihanna and Rocky were both inside their Airstream trailer that was parked by their home behind a gate. While the “Don’t Be Dumb” rapper was asleep, Rih told local authorities that she “suddenly heard approximately ten loud sounds like something banging on metal.”

After the shots stopped, Rih explained that she pulled Rocky “out of bed, told him they were being shot at and pushed both of them to the ground.” After making sure the coast was clear, they both ran inside to their home to check on their children. Rih also said that the five of them, plus her mother, two staff members and two of the singer’s neighbors were home when the frightening event went down.

Additionally, the LAPD noted that three bullets struck against the windshield and the side of the trailer, but none penetrated through. That fact will probably come as a welcomed sigh of a relief considering that Ortiz allegedly had a legally owned “black Springfield Armory rifle and two 30-round rifle magazines” with her at the time of the shooting. This story could have turned out way worse than it did. Ortiz is scheduled to be back in court some time in April, per CBS12 News.