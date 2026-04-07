Prostate Cancer Is Coming for Black Men, We Are Helping It Win

Prostate cancer does not whisper in Black communities. It shows up loud, early, and far too often; it kills. Black men are over 70% more likely to be diagnosed with this disease than white men. One in six Black men will face it in his lifetime, and get this: we are more than twice as likely to die from it.

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OK, pause. I know that’s a lot. Let it sink in.

This is not abstract. We are talking fathers, brothers, uncles, mentors. More than likely, someone in your family has dealt with it, and there is a chance someone you know has died from it.

This is real. And it is personal. But it is not a curse or a sign that you hit the reverse of the jackpot genetically. It’s deeper than that.

As a prostate cancer survivor I can say my prayers are with Mr Pickens and he probably doesn’t need them because he was proactive w his prostate health getting his PSA checked until his 70s. Also Black men have higher rates of occurrence so stay vigilant https://t.co/59XRxlgbmJ — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 15, 2025

Let me keep it simple. I could say a lot about this, but I am going to boil it down to three things Black men must know about prostate cancer. And before you scroll past this thinking you are too young, keep reading. This article just might save your life.

Get Screened

Yeah, I know you’ve heard this before. But seriously. Black men…listen to me. And I’m going to say this in a way you will hear it.

GO. TO. THE. DOCTOR.

While some Black men carry higher risk variants like the 8q24 locus (Just trust me. It’s a thing.), what is really killing us is not just in our genes. It is systemic.

We are diagnosed too late. Period.

We must go to the doctor regularly, not just when something feels off. And we MUST get screened. But there is more.

We Need to Get Screened Earlier Than We Once Thought

For years, 45 was the age Black men dreaded. That was when we had to go to the doctor’s office, get a blood test (to measure our Prostate-Specific Antigen levels) and have a Digital Rectal Exam done. (Or as my uncle once said colorfully, get that tube put up where the sun don’t shine.)

Well, things have changed. We should not wait that late anymore.

“Early detection saves lives, but only if we act early enough” says Alex Hurst, Board of Directors Chair for The Center of Black Health & Equity. “With updated guidance from the American Urological Association and Society of Urologic Oncology recommending PSA screening conversations starting at ages 40–45 for Black men and those with a family history, we have an opportunity to change the story.”

This is a matter of life and death. And when access to these screenings and care is equal, like in VA hospital studies, the survival gap almost disappears.

Let me say that plainly. That whole twice as likely to die statistic? It is not inevitable.

“Black men face up to twice the risk, but early diagnosis can reduce mortality by 30%,” says Hurst. “Awareness must lead to action.”

Ask Questions

Ultimately, as Black men, we must take charge of our care. When you go to the doctor, don’t just sit there and nod, pretending like you understand what they are saying.

If you did not go to medical school, then what they are saying can be confusing. Ask what your numbers mean. Ask about your risk. If something feels off, say it. If something is unclear, press for answers.

This is your body. This is your life. No one will advocate for it better than you.

This is not about fear; it is about responsibility. We have the information, and we know that Black men are at risk. The only question left is whether the men in our community will act.

Go get checked. Have the tough conversations. Stay on top of your health like your life depends on it…because it does.