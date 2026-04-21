Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for D4vd Following Discovery of Teen’s Remains in Tesla

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: d4vd looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Nathan J. Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced earlier in the day that David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd, was charged with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found decomposed in his car. (Photo by Ted Soqui – Pool/Getty Images)

The family of Celeste Rivas is one step closer to getting justice after the teenage girl’s decomposing body was found inside the Tesla of a pop singer last year. Now, Houston singer D4vd has been arrested and charged with her murder as authorities continue to uncover the truth behind the shocking death.

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Los Angeles police were circling D4vd– real name David Burke– months before ever making an arrest. He was taken into custody on Thursday (April 16). This week marked the 21-year-old singer’s first court appearance.

He pleaded not guilty on Monday (April 20), with his attorneys pledging to fight the horrific allegations against him. As we previously told you, the “Romantic Homicide” singer was hit with a first degree murder charge, meaning he could face life behind bars without the possibility of parole if convicted. Prosecutors noted the death penalty is also on the table.

During the latest press conference, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman explained the charges against D4vd are “the most serious charges that a DA’s office can bring.” The 21-year-old is being held without bail because of his notoriety, he’s being held separately from other inmates at the LA County Men’s Central Jail, TMZ reported.

We’ve been keeping you up to date since the gruesome discovery of Rivas’ body. Hochman confirmed she was cut into pieces before being stuffed inside two plastic bags and placed in the front trunk of D4vd’s car. Her remains were discovered back in September, months after she ran away from her California home.

According to the case against D4vd, the 14-year-old was last seen alive at his Los Angeles residence on April 23, 2025.

“I am a parent of three children, and a parent’s nightmare is a situation where your daughter goes out one night and never comes back,” Hochman said during the press conference. D4vd is also accused of having a sexual relationship with the young girl prior to her killing.

“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” DA Hochman added. At some point in their alleged relationship, prosecutors claimed Rivas threatened to expose D4vd’s criminal conduct– thus ruining his budding music career. In response, police say D4vd orchestrated a plot to lure and kill her.

In total, he’s facing charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse and mutilation of human. Hochman noted prosecutors are also seeking three enhancements: lying in wait, financial gain and murdering a witness to an investigation.

“This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling,” the DA said. “To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

Rivas’ father reacted to news of D4vd’s arrest saying, “Thank God … justice for Celeste,” according to TMZ.

Authorities had been keeping tabs on D4vd for months prior to his Thursday arrest. “We did the best we can to keep tabs on him, but once we developed probable cause to arrest him for murder, then we were on him pretty diligently,” LAPD Capt. Scot Williams told the California Post in a statement.

Rivas’ exact cause of death has not been released publicly. Prosecutors did, however, note a “sharp instrument” was used in her murder.

Attorneys for D4vd include Marilyn Bednarski, Regina Peter and Blair Berk– the latter of whom previously represented clients like Kanye West and Harvey Weinstein. In a written statement obtained by NBC News, D4vd’s legal team wrote, “Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

