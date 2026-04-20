Proof Trump’s Plan to Dismantle the Black Middle Class Is Actually Working

US President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 18, 2026. The executive order aims to further US federal medical research and clinical trials for certain psychedelic drugs.certain psychedelic drugs. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Before President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office, he promised sweeping policies that would improve life for Black Americans and the greater working class. But more than a year has passed since the start of his second term, and instead, Black people have been hit hard by many of his controversial policies.

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Black middle and working class Americans continue to be rocked by attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion, economic stress and political backlash, and it’s time we talk about it. He once claimed to be the best president for Black folks since Abraham Lincoln, but Trump’s recent track record tells a totally different story. Just take a look.

Dismantling the Department of Education

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: Secretary of Education Linda McMahon (L) speaks during a White House press briefing with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R) on November 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. McMahon addressed questions related to a recent initiative by the Trump administration to largely dismantle the Department of Education, moving many of its operations to other U.S. government agencies. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

When the president vowed to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education (ED), Black leaders were immediately put on high alert. As we previously told you, the department was created in part to provide equal access to education for all American students regardless of race, gender, or socio-economic status. But under the leadership of Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, a former wrestling executive, the department looks very different for Black kids.

ED’s Impact

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 30: A sign marks the location of the U.S. Department of Education headquarters building on March 30, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)

From removing federal oversight on civil rights to altering established funding for lower-income schools, Black students are already feeling the impact one year into Trump’s plot. Experts say the dismantling of the ED could exacerbate the school-to-prison pipeline and also disenfranchise lower-income students, the EDU Ledger reported. And this would undoubtedly impact the future of the Black working and middle class, who have been historically underrepresented and underfunded.

Undermining the Voting Rights Act of 1965

President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965 while Martin Luther King looks on. 6 August 1965. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In 2025, Trump signed an executive order calling for an end to birthright citizenship, which is part of the 14th Amendment, formally validating enslaved people as United States citizens. For generations, birthright citizenship has been at the center of many civil rights efforts, including the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Attacks on Birthright Citizenship

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 01: People demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected arrival on April 01, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in Trump v. Barbara to determine if President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship is constitutional. According to historians and the Court, this is the first time a sitting president has attended oral arguments at the nation’s highest court. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

The fate of birthright citizenship now sits with the Supreme Court, which will rule in a landmark case against Trump this year. But ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, critics say the president’s attack on the 14th Amendment will open the floodgates for voter suppression tactics to be used against Black Americans.

We’re already seeing Republican-led redistricting efforts aiming to redraw voting zones in favor of the GOP. In states like Virginia, Black voters have even received redistricting propaganda flyers ahead of their Tuesday (April 21) vote on the matter.

Trump’s Tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 20: US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the White House, Washington, D.C., US on February 20, 2026. The Supreme Court of the United States struck down some of President Trumpâs sweeping tariffs on imported goods, but left the door open for the White House to use other tools to impose the controversial levies. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Trump defended his 2025 wave of tariffs saying the international taxes on dozens of countries– including our allies– would result in more jobs and international accountability. Instead, Black Americans carried the weight of the policy until the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s policy back in February, we reported.

Economic Impact on Black Families

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Touting the event as “Liberation Day”, Trump is expected to announce additional tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Americans nationwide felt the weight of these tariffs, but Black households spend a disproportionate amount of their income on consumer goods, which were hit hardest, according to a 2025 Nielsen report. Critics accused the president of having a “choke” on the middle class, which ultimately drove up prices on international goods– particularly those from China and Mexico– and forced Black families to make tough decisions.

SNAP Benefits Paused

Sign at supermarket entrance with text reading We Welcome EBT customers and a SNAP logo in Lafayette, California, November 13, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Months after Trump enacted his tariff policy, Congress failed to agree on the federal budget. In turn, the country endured the longest government shutdown in history. The occurrence meant funding for SNAP benefits and other crucial government programs was halted.

Eighteen million households reported being food insecure in 2023, according to data from the Department of Agriculture. Black households experience food insecurity at more than twice the rate of white households. And without SNAP, even temporarily, Black households were greatly impacted.

Sending in National Guard to Police Black Cities

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 15: Members of the National Guard wait to board the WMATA Metro on April 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump deployed members of the National Guard in August 2025 and he says he wants them to remain in the city. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

We previously told you all about Trump sending in the National Guard to several American cities around the country. Notably, many of these cities like Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles– which both have sizable Black populations– were the first on Trump’s list.

Impact on Black Communities

Baltimore Mayor Scott response on Trump: I think it's very notable that each and every one of the cities called out by the President has a black mayor, and most of those cities are seeing historic lows in violent crime.



In Baltimore, we have the fewest amount of homicides… pic.twitter.com/OfUKSp5KPo — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2025

The president deemed these cities “too far gone,” perpetuating racially-charged stereotypes that Black cities– especially those led by Black mayors– are uncontrolled and infested with crime. The effects were evident. Videos of Black men and youth being detained, randomly patrolled and even questioned by Guard officers flooded the internet. But according to local leadership, the data tells a different story.

Several Black politicians, like D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, called out Trump for targeting Black folks.

“I think it’s very notable that each and every one of the cities called out by the President has a Black mayor,” Scott said. “Most of those cities are seeing historic lows in violent crime.”

300,000 Unemployed Black Women

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. Musk, who stormed into US politics as President Trump’s chainsaw-brandishing sidekick, announced on May 28 that he is leaving his role in US government, intended to reduce federal spending, shortly after his first major break with the President over Trump’s signature spending bill. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Last year, over 300,000 Black women reportedly lost their jobs or left the workforce, largely driven by Trump’s policies. We kept you up to speed with the waves of federal job cuts under the Department of Government Efficiency. And while Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk argued these mass firings were imperative for ensuring a more productive government, it’s the Black middle and working class who suffered the most.

Black Law Workforce Hits Decade Low

An attorney holds a sign against police brutality against African Americans on the steps of the Hall of Justice on Thursday. San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi and several lawyers from his office, along with supportive attorneys, held a “Hands up, don’t shoot” protest at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, December 18, 2014. The event against police brutality was held in conjunction with similar protests during the day by public defenders in Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties. (Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

A March report from the National Association for Law Placement shows that the number of law associates of color has declined 12.9 percent compared to 2025, as we told you. Specifically, law firms reported a “record high” of POC lawyers in 2024, although it still fell short at around 43 percent. That number has dropped to 37 percent in 2025.

Impact on Black Workforce, the Greater Economy

WAYNE, MI – MARCH 11: People wait in line to attend a job fair at the City of Wayne Community Center March 11, 2009 in Wayne, Michigan. The fair was sponsored by “Michigan Works!” a workforce development association that fosters high-quality employment and training programs. Many of those in attendance have been retrained through the State of Michigan’s “No Worker Left Behind” program. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Black folks disproportionately make up the federal workforce, so when thousands of employees were fired, experts also raised alarms about the potential impact on the U.S. economy. The Black unemployment rate has now reached 7.1 percent in March 2026, according to ABC 11 News. That’s compared to the national unemployment rate of 4.3 percent and the white unemployment rate, which is 3.6 percent.

“The Black unemployment rate is always the first to go up. That’s always the canary in the coal mine,” Gbenga Ajilore, chief economist at the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, previously told USA Today. As he explained, Black Americans are often the first to be hit by economic downturns like recessions.

Banning DEI

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump hold up a memorandum he signed ordering an immediate assessment of aviation safety and ordering an elevation of what he called “competence” over “D.E.I.” in the Oval Office at the White House on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump also signed a executive order to appoint Chris Rocheleau as the deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Perhaps the first sign of Trump’s attacks against the Black middle and working class came on the first day of his second term. That’s when he signed an executive order to ban DEI at the federal level. Although the modern version of DEI took form around 2021, Trump’s decision to axe diversity rolled back decades of progress for Black Americans, namely several anti-discrimination policies that protected Black folks in the workforce.

America Without DEI

St. Paul, Minnesota. Penzys retail spice store with Welcome, diversity; equity, inclusion sign in the window. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The end of DEI led to thousands of jobs– which included “diversity” in the descriptions or titles– being eliminated nationwide, NPR reported. As we stated earlier, this dip in the national workforce had dangerous consequences for the economy.

When you look closer at the impact on Black communities, the economic and professional pressure as a result of anti-DEI policies continues to put Black working-class people at a disadvantage. Eliminating DEI has made it harder to find pathways to employment and wealth accumulation, according to The Center for American Progress.

Trump vs. Black Political Leadership

ALBANY, NY – FEBRUARY 15: Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a church service as part of the New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislators 55th annual legislative conference at the Albany Capital Center on Sunday Feb. 15, 2026 in Albany, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

Trump’s long list of political enemies notably includes many Black politicians, including N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and former President Barack Obama, we previously told you. But while his revenge plot may seem self-serving, Black voters should be on high alert. As Trump continues to target Black elected officials, American voters are inherently disenfranchised.