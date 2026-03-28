Professor: The Tiger Woods Crash Is Exactly Why Rich Black Men Need Drivers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 24: Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club looks on after the match against the Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 24, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

Black men have always had a complicated love affair with cars. Not just as transportation, but as symbols of status, escape, and control. From Dreams and Nightmares to Front, Back & Side to Side, the car has been talked about as a way to prove something to the world. But that same attachment makes moments like what happened to Tiger Woods hit different. One second you’re in control, the next you’re a headline.

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Yesterday, Tiger Woods was in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, after attempting to pass a truck at high speed. He clipped a trailer and flipped his SUV. He showed signs of impairment, but that is the “official” language. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and refused further testing.

This fits a troubling pattern. The day after Thanksgiving in 2009, seventeen years ago, he crashed his car and blew up his personal life. In 2017, he had a DUI tied to prescription drugs. And in 2021, he was in a near-fatal wreck that severely injured his leg.

Tiger clearly needs help. And one step in that direction would be FOR SOMEONE TO TAKE AWAY HIS CAR KEYS. It’s not like he can’t afford a driver. But he is not the only famous Black man who needs to chill out on getting behind the wheels of a car.

Just last month, LaMelo Ball had a car accident in downtown Charlotte. He was pushing his custom-made Hummer and had a head-on collision with another driver.

Allen Iverson was notorious for reckless driving incidents that followed him throughout his career. And plenty of rappers and athletes still insist on driving themselves as a flex, even when the risks are obvious. (Hell, even Tyrese showed up to Verzuz on Thursday night behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.)

It’s not about ability. We all know these rich Black men can drive whatever they want. It’s about exposure.

One bad decision behind the wheel can turn a leisurely drive into headlines, lawsuits, or worse. The smarter move is simple: Black men who can afford drivers need to stop driving.