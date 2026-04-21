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Prince’s Best Performances, In Commemoration of His 10-Year Death Anniversary

It’s been 10 years since Prince left this Earth. Let’s take a look back at some of his most iconic performances, in honor of his passing.

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(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Prince performs after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)

As hard as it may be to believe, it’s been an entire decade since the artist known as Prince was pronounced dead on April 21, 2016. While his passing may have been mired in controversy, what’s undeniable is the impact he left on music and the world at-large.

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So that’s why, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of his death, we’re taking a look back on some of Prince’s best and most iconic performances ever. Whether you get up and dance is up to you, but we can definitely guarantee you’ll be impressed and entertained either way.

“Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show”- 2007

@spin

#Prince playing “Purple Rain” in the rain was nothing short of epic. Was this the best #SuperBowl halftime show ever? #OnThisDay 19 years ago (📹 via yt/TheGameraObscura)

♬ [Live recording] Record playback noise 04 (5 minutes) – Icy Light

Now you already know this one was going to lead the pack. It doesn’t get any more serendipitous than Prince performing “Purple Rain” while it’s actually raining. Excuse while we take a moment.

The Special Olympics in 1991

Just watch it, trust us. It speaks for itself!

Prince Live at The Forum in 2011

We don’t know what we love most about this performance, Prince’s musical talent or his outfit!

Beyoncé and Prince at the Grammys in 2004

While things started off nice and smooth with “Purple Rain,” Bey and Prince ended up getting on down real good at the 2004 Grammys, especially when “Let’s Go Crazy” started. Whew, this was a good time!

“Nothing Compares 2 U”- Live at Paisley Park in 1999

There’s so much emotion and showmanship in this performance, how dare we not include it!

“Kiss”- Live at Paisley Park in 1999

Some fans have argued that Prince’s performance of “Kiss” at Paisley Park is arguably better than the one that’s on the “Parade” album. And honestly, who could blame them for feeling that way? This is a stellar performance!

The NAACP Image Awards in 2005

It’s safe to say that people were rightly losing their minds over this performance by Prince and it’s easy to see why!

Prince on “Oprah” in 1996

How badly do we wish we were in the audience on this day because performed this so flawlessly and looked so good while doing it!

“American Woman” with Lenny Kravitz in 1999

What’s better than one sex symbol making sweet sounds onstage with their instruments and vocals? Two! And that’s exactly what we got when Lenny Kravitz and Prince took the stage to perform “American Woman.”

Tribute to Chaka Khan at BET Awards 2006

Can you imagine Chaka Khan being told that Prince and Stevie Wonder were going to do a musical tribute in our honor?

“Mutiny”- The “Arsenio Hall Show” 2014

One thing about Arsenio Hall, he was going to have the hottest stars in the game step foot on his show. And thankfully Prince was one of those guests and this performance of “Mutiny” is just one of the musical contributions he gave us.

“It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World”- 1983

If we told you that the Godfather of Soul, the King of Pop and Prince all once shared the same stage and gave us an unforgettable moment, you wouldn’t believe us. Thank God we have proof!

“My Guitar Gently Weeps”- 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Ok, so while this one isn’t exactly a Prince song, you’d be lying if you said that this performance wasn’t made 100x better thanks to his guitar solo. And the way he tossed it into the air afterwards knowing good and well he just murked that set deserves a chef’s kiss.

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