Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series, Specials Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

As the fall TV and movie season approaches, studios will have to make difficult decisions about which projects they want to push to 2024, and what they’ll roll the dice on in 2023. Without major stars available to promote films, and with late night talk shows on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, studios are reluctant to gamble with their biggest properties. As Hollywood’s unprecedented work stoppage continues, these are the films, TV series and special events that have been delayed.
Dune: Part Two
The sequel to the sci-fi epic starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet has moved its release date to March 15. It’s not surprising that Warner Bros. would make this move. When you’ve got popular young stars like Chalamet and Zendaya, you want them taking over headlines with unforgettable red carpet appearances on a global press tour.
The 75th Primetime Emmys
The Television Academy has not officially confirmed a new date for the 2023 Emmys, but it’s understandable that the organization wouldn’t want the controversy and chaos of a hostless show, empty auditorium and picketers outside the event.
Late Night TV
The first series to go dark due to the WGA writers strike were late-night TV talk shows and the long-running sketch comedy hit Saturday Night Live.
Wicked
The crew of this highly-anticipated musical was only 10 days away from wrapping production when the actors’ strike was announced. Though it’s been put on pause, there’s a chance Wicked: Part One can still make its November 27, 2024 release date.
Challengers
This drama set in the tennis world has been pushed back to April 26, 2024, because what is the point of the movie starring Zendaya if you can’t have her destroying red carpets around the world?
Blade
This Marvel Studios project has been snake bitten since day one. After changing directors and experiencing multiple script problems and pandemic delays, it’s now fallen victim to the ongoing strikes. It’s starting to feel like we’re never going to actually see Mahershala Ali as Blade.
Interview With the Vampire: Season 2
AMC’s vampire drama is filming overseas, but with some of the cast as SAG-AFTRA members, it has paused production.
Euphoria: Season 3
There’s always a long break between seasons, but this time fans can expect to wait until 2025 since Season 3 scripts still need to be finished.
Abbott Elementary: Season 3
The show’s award-winning writers were gearing up to start work on Season 3 when the WGA went on strike, so we’ll have to wait a while for the next school year to start.
Evil: Season 4
This Paramount+ horror/thriller left us with a wild cliffhanger and it’s going to be a long wait to get answers. Season 4 filming was wrapped due to both picketers and a cast member leaving set for family reasons.
P-Valley: Season 3
Creator Katori Hall already told us we had to wait two years for P-Valley Season 3. With both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA on strike, it’s possible that the wait will get even longer.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 3
The Season 3 writers’ room was shut down when the strike started, so it’s going to be a while before we check back in with Raq and Kanan.
Jeopardy!: Season 40
The game show’s popular Tournament of Champions and the kick-off to Season 40 have been delayed as contestants are refusing to appear in support of the writers’ strike.
Silo: Season 2
Season 1 of the AppleTV+ post-apocalyptic drama just ended, so you’ll have plenty of time to catch up before Season 2 can begin production.
Stranger Things: Season 5
Showrunners the Duffer Brothers shut down the writers’ room for the final season of their Netflix hit when the WGA strike started. Maybe more time means we’ll get a completely satisfying ending.
The Mandalorian: Season 4
If you want to know what’s next for Din and Grogu, prepare yourself to be patient. The Star Wars drama was in the early stages of pre-production on Season 4 when the writers strike began. For Pedro Pascal fans, you’ll have an equally long wait for Season 2 of his HBO series The Last of Us.