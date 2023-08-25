Press Pause: Here Are the Movies, TV Series, Specials Delayed by WGA, SAG-AFTRA Strikes

As the fall TV and movie season approaches, studios will have to make difficult decisions about which projects they want to push to 2024, and what they’ll roll the dice on in 2023. Without major stars available to promote films, and with late night talk shows on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, studios are reluctant to gamble with their biggest properties. As Hollywood’s unprecedented work stoppage continues, these are the films, TV series and special events that have been delayed.

