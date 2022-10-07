A 15-year-old teen is in critical condition after being shot by an officer at a Family Dollar in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to WLOX News. The shooting was captured on video by witnesses who were shooed away from the scene by the officers. It’s unclear if the police were even looking for the teen they shot.



The report says the Gulfport police received a tip about a car with passengers waving guns at people. When the car was stopped at the Family Dollar, everyone in the vehicle fled. The press release says the officers pursued the 15-year-old, thinking he was one of the armed suspects. However, his mother, Katrina Mateen, said he wasn’t who they were looking for and just got caught up in the mix.

“He came out the dollar store with his hands up, and they shot him in the head. And then I’m hearing that he seen them... He was sitting in the car and he seen the police pull up with guns, so he got out the car and ran in the store- well, tried to run in the store- and they shot him in the head. The video I seen on Facebook is basically, the man is saying that my son didn’t do anything. He had his hands up, so why did y’all shoot him?” said Mateen to WLOX.

The witnesses and those watching via Facebook live responded in outrage.

Read their reactions from Newsweek:

While police sirens continue bleating in the background, the camera zooms in on a young Black man lying face down on the floor in front of the store’s entrance, motionless. “He ran from that car, from there, where they were, he ran this way. He ran and when he put his hands up like that here, that’s when he cut him down, bang, bang, bang,” the bystander can be heard saying on the recording. The bystander, whose name on Facebook is Tam Redeemer, posted the video on the platform with the caption: “A killing in Gulfport by the protect and kill this young man obeyed the stop and get your hands up then the policeman cut him down I was 10 yards away.” The video sparked outrage from Facebook users. “I was right there to and that’s f***** up what they did,” one wrote. “I want answers from Gulfport!!! This is a kid. This is a human life!,” another wrote.

Officials said in a statement that the gun-waving suspects are in custody and their firearms recovered. However, they did not specify whether the teen they shot was one of the suspects they were looking for. So, at the moment, it looks like they made a mistake.

This case is eerily similar to the way third grader Fanta Bility died. She and her family were completely unrelated to the shooting the officers were investigating. Yet, they ended up being victims of a shooting by police.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident. For now, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on “non-enforcement” duties amidst the investigation. Body camera and dash camera footage may not yet be available to the public.