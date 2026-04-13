Pastor Joel Osteen Stuns Fans With New Reaction to Druski Megachurch Parody

Pastor Joel Osteen is finally breaking his silence after comedian Druski’s viral skit all about megachurches rubbed quite a few faith leaders the wrong way. But in a surprising turn, the Texas pastor seems to be on board with the skit.

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Osteen sat down for an interview with influencer Logan Paul to finally share his thoughts on Druski’s skit. We previously told you the 31-year-old comedian broke the internet back in January after parodying Christian megachurches. From flying from the ceiling to wearing designer clothes, Druski’s take on megachurch pastors reignited online debates over church ethics. But you may be surprised to find out that Pastor Osteen didn’t find the video offensive.

“Well, I saw clips of it” he told Paul, “it was funny. It was funny, you know? He’s making fun of it. I just thought it was funny.” Osteen’s words came after several megachurch pastors, namely Pastor Mike Todd, shared skepticism over the sketch. But the Houston pastor continued to say Druski’s commentary on pastors taking advantage of their congregation isn’t the full story.

“That was funny, but it’s a megachurch because we’re big,” he continued. The Houston televangelist rose to fame in the mid-2000s as the pastor for Lakewood Church, which has a congregation of around 45,000, KPRC reported. But while is now operates out of a former Houston arena, Osteen’s church has humble beginnings.

The pastor continued, “We never tried to have a big church. It really wasn’t a goal. It was just a goal to help people. And so my parents started with 90 people back in 1959,” adding, “it grew to thousands by the time my dad died. But we never really tried to have a big church. We just didn’t want to turn people away. We had to just make room for more people.”

Osteen’s stamp of approval comes after Druski caught major heat from yet another viral sketch all about conservative women. The criticism even reached the White House, with President Donald Trump suggesting Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk should sue Druski after folks suspected she was Druski’s main inspiration for the March skit.

Elsewhere in Osteen’s interview with Paul, he revealed it cost $100 million to renovate Lakewood Church. Still, he defended the total, telling Paul the ultimate mission is to serve anybody that come to his doors.

“My dad was taught to be holy or a Christian, you need to be poor, and you need to think defeated. And this was years ago,” Osteen began around to 1:11:00 mark. “I just have a different mindset …it cost a hundred million dollars to renovate this facility. I can’t do that with a mindset of, ‘Oh, we’re not supposed to have anything.’”

