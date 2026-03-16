Oscars 2026 Best Black Moments: Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and More

While “Sinners” unfortunately didn’t walk away with a slew of wins at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, the film still wound up taking the top prize in some of the biggest categories of the night! If you were somehow unable to catch things live, let us break down some of the biggest, Blackest moments of the night!
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Ryan Coogler Finally Takes Home the Gold
While Ryan Coogler was sadly snubbed for the Best Director category, he was able to snag the expected win for Best Original Screenplay for “Sinners.” With this feat, he becomes the second Black person to ever win in that category, alongside fellow filmmaker Jordan Peele. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife Zinzi, producing partner Sev Ohanian, and championed his cast and begged them to stand up to get their deserved recognition.
Michael B. Jordan’s Dual Roles Cement Him in Oscars History
While the Best Actor category was stacked this year with people like Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet vying for the win, Michael B. Jordan emerged as the winner. Earning the gold, he made history as the sixth Black man to receive the honor. Past winners include fellow greats like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, and Forest Whitaker. In his acceptance speech, he thanked the aforementioned stars, shouted out his mother and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Watch his inspiring, full speech below.
Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes History
“Sinners” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history by becoming the first woman, first Black woman and first woman of color to win a Best Cinematography Oscar. In her acceptance speech, she shouted out her son, collaborator Ryan Coogler, and asked all the women in the room to stand up in recognition of their efforts behind the scenes.
“Sinners” Comes Alive Onstage
In one of the best moments of the night, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, and other cast members recreated the “surreal montage,” musical moment from the film with the former singing “I Lied to You.” Artists like Shaboozey, Raphael Saadiq, Alice Smith, along with DJ D-Nice and Misty Copeland, brought their signature flair to the performance, garnering a thunderous round of applause and a standing ovation from the crowd.
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