New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who ended the vaccine and mask mandate for public schools on March 7, is set to announce that he will exempt the city’s vaccine mandate for athletes and performers, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

This will open the door for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games and unvaccinated MLB players to take the field on opening day.

Mayor Adams, who’s a Mets fan, will make an “economic and health-related announcement” at Citi Field, the home of the Mets, according to the Associated Press.



But, the vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to government employees and people with other types of jobs. Just a month ago, almost 1,500 New York City workers were fired after refusing to get vaccinated.

As you can see from the video below, many of those workers still aren’t happy.

Mayor Adams previously said that he thinks the vaccine mandate, which was put in place by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, was unfair when it came to performers and athletes because of a loophole in the mandate that would allow visiting players and performers who don’t live or work in New York to still play or perform even if they are not vaccinated, according to the Associated Press.

Irving, a vaccine holdout and the most high-profile person impacted by the mandate, was willing to die on this hill until he was able to play home games at the Barclays Center.

Advertisement

Up until January 2022, Irving was not playing in any games at all, but then he was able to become a part-time player only playing in games on the road.

But now after dropping 43 and 60 points in his last two outings, the superstar guard is set to return to the hardwood in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

The vaccine mandate being lifted for athletes will also affect the upcoming Major League Baseball season. Last week, Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question on whether he was vaccinated or not, leading people to believe that he wasn’t.

Advertisement

But, when asked Wednesday about a vaccine exemption he said, “happy Kyrie can play some home games,” according to the Associated Press.