Nick Cannon Makes Shocking Claim About Bible’s ‘Tales’ and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Nick Cannon attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner at Grand Venue on February 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Nick Cannon has never been one to suppress what he thinks or think twice about what it is he’s feeling and it looks like he’s keeping that same energy up on the latest episode of his podcast. But this time around, his views about the Bible and what it means has folks online having some serious discourse.

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Things all kicked off after a now-viral clip of his most recent “We Playin’ Spades’ podcast interview hit the social media timelines. In it, he and cohost Courtney Bee are joined by pastors and gospel music stars Erica and Warren Campbell. During their chat, which lasted a little over an hour, the four of them discussed—among many things—marriage, religion and people’s interpretation of the Bible.

Things took a slight turn when Bee told the guests that Cannon felt that the Bible was full of “allegorical tales” and was not a historical book.

“It’s not a historical book,” Cannon began explaining before making it clear that he wasn’t denying the actual physical locations of where certain events in the Bible took place.

“I know where the Holy Land is, I was teaching my sister in Christ about all these things like Constantine…and even so much so that even when it got to where they took the scriptures out and created a slave bible,” Cannon continued. “So I was saying in the sense of, the Word, the true Word is how God dealt with man and how it’s inspired by God. But the actual book that we now see as the King James version or whatever version you have, is not a historical book.”

The “Wild’N Out” host went on to say that over the years, people have gathered various tales together to create the book but that they ultimately aren’t what we read and follow in our “Americanized society.”

To counter his point, Erica then asked Cannon if—when he stands before God one day—he’s going to say that he couldn’t follow God’s rules because “the book was too confusing.” Her husband then took things a bit further and pointed out how people are quick to believe the canonized stories about past people like Julius Caesar and Alexander the Great, which were produced 300 years after they were alive. But when it comes to books in the Bible that recount Jesus and all the things that went on, those were written about 70 years after he was alive—and yet people still have questions.

“My thing is this: you were right about when they took the scriptures out that told slaves that they would be free. And then you got other people that say ‘oh, Christianity is a white man’s religion’ because of that. But if you really read the whole Bible, you gon’ have to go through the whole thing with a real fine-toothed comb to find a white person,” Warren said.

“Nick needs to seek wise counsel before actually speaking,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“If the bible is tales, then where is he gaining his knowledge from? B/c every book on the planet that was written by man should be Tales too.. EVERYBOOK!what makes your information so high above my information? Ppl make up thing to soothe them in this life… I guess we will all see at the end…pray for him,” said another.

One other user wrote, “I feel for those who deny God. He then will deny you. Good luck with that.”

Added another: “This is really sad. Everybody don’t need a microphone. Soooo much false information.”

However, there were some people that saw where Cannon was coming from.

“That man ain’t said not one lie it’s just foreign to y’all because you are so brainwashed,” one person wrote.

Another added their two cents, explaining: “Nick is right but he’s not ready to teach yet. He’s still a young man absorbing the knowledge.”

Noted one other user, “It’s actually allegorical & historical. Two things can be true at once.”