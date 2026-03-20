News of Chuck Norris’ Death Has Black Americans Looking at Him Through a New Lens

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 03: Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 – Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

The news that “Walker, Texas Ranger” star Chuck Norris passed away on Friday was met with shock, surprise, and sadness by many of his fans online. However, Black America‘s response to his death has proven to be both hilarious and complicated at the same time. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

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In a statement published on Friday, Norris’ family confirmed that he passed away just one day after he suffered a “medical emergency” in Hawaii. While there’s no word yet on the cause of death, and his loved ones are choosing to keep certain aspects private, they thanked his fans for their support of the popular TV star.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived, and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends,” the family wrote in part in a post to Instagram.

Naturally, once the news of Norris’ death began making the rounds on social media, more than a handful of Black folks gathered online to express their sadness over the matter, with many explaining their own familial ties to him and his “Walker, Texas Ranger” character.

“CHUCK NORRIS ISN’T SUPPOSED TO DIE OMGGGG,” said one user on X/Twitter.

“I low key thought Chuck Norris was immortal,” said another.

“Man watching Walker Texas Ranger was apart of my childhood and adulthood. Rest in power Legend,” one other user wrote on Instagram.

Added another: “Nooooooo, my mama not gone like this one.”

One person also expressed, “Lord not Chuck! Let me do a welfare check on my grandparents.”

However, as Norris’ name continued to circulate, it didn’t take long for other folks to dig into his life and political stance. Specifically, once folks found out he was a supporter of President Donald J. Trump and frequently aligned himself with right-leaning politicians and issues, some Black folks felt some type of way about it.

Chuck Norris was a Netanyahu supporter, Islamaphobe, and endorsed Glock at a time when schools shootings were happening in succession, next — nat 🇲🇸🇦🇬 (@laugh_track_nat) March 20, 2026

“Chuck Norris was a Netanyahu supporter, Islamaphobe, and endorsed Glock at a time when schools shootings were happening in succession, next,” said one user on X/Twitter.

Some even went so far as to take their thoughts and prayers back.

“I’ve been presented new information. Prayers down,” wrote another user.

Added another person: “Internet: (Insert celebrity died) Me: Oh, man that’s sad. Internet: They was MAGA Me: Oh… ball up top.”

For many Black Americans who loved the actor’s work on screen, the news of his alignment with Trump and the MAGA movement was a bridge to far.

“Chuck Norris … was a TRUMP SUPPORTER…. BYE WIG….” another wrote.