New Updates on Rapper Offset After FL Shooting Incident, Here’s What We Know

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

*Updated 4/10/26, 3:50 p.m. ET

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It looks like rapper Offset is on the road to recovery. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for the Migos member has confirmed that he has been released from the hospital after a terrifying shooting incident earlier this week.

In a statement, the representative confirmed that the rapper is “up and walking” and thanked the medical team who cared for him.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him,” the statement read.

Offset thanked his fans who kept him in their thoughts and prayers, assuring them that he is focused on the healing process.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love,” the rapper shared in an Apr. 10 post on Instagram. “I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…”

Migos fans online were reeling after Cardi B’s ex-husband, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot outside of a Florida casino Monday (Apr. 6) night and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The incident also sparked false rumors online about who shot him and why.

The Seminole Police Department detained two unidentified people under investigation for a shooting that occurred near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The shooting took place in a valet area outside the venue at around 7 p.m., according to TMZ.

A rep for the police department told TMZ that they arrived on the scene immediately, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

“The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal,” they said, adding that the injuries were non-life-threatening and the 34-year-old rapper was transferred to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. However, exact details of his condition have not been given.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 21: Offset performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Online, fans rushed to send their prayers toward Offset, especially as this comes just four years after Migos member and Offset’s childhood friend Takeoff was shot to death at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston in 2022.

omg why do gunshots always find the migos? 😭 pic.twitter.com/3nLY6hLKRP — DE'RON 🌞 (@deronworld) April 7, 2026

“I need all Migos members to avoid gambling spots at all costs,” added another.

“Oh my God, hope this isn’t Takeoff all over again,” exclaimed a third.

“As bad as I hate this man i really hope he’s okay. He has children who love him,” wrote another.

Offset and Cardi B share three children. They have been together since 2017, but have faced a rocky relationship since their marriage was affected by public cheating scandals, leading to Cardi B filing for divorce in 2024. Since then, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has dated Stefon Diggs, and they welcomed a child in November 2025. As of yet, Cardi B has not made a public statement about the shooting.

Outside of worried fans, rumors have been swirling on X that New York rapper Lil Tjay, 24, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was involved in the shooting, with some believing he was shot and others believing he was the shooter.

“Offset lost his brother to bullets cause folks around him was gambling and Lil Tjay been shot like 35 times before. Fast forward years later and they shoot each other over a gambling situation. Dumb and dumber,” posted one user.

“I heard Offset beat him up & walked off and Tjay shot him in tha ass,” added another.

I heard offset beat him up & walked off and tjay shot him in tha ass https://t.co/2BJ6MBYA0J — And IT STILL WILL NEVER BE YOU (@_PhallonX0X0) April 7, 2026

However, both of these rumors are false. On Instagram, Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, posted a statement clearing his involvement in the shooting.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources and to verify the accuracy of any reporting before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors,” she wrote.

Screenshot: Instagram/@Dawnmflorio

There has also been no confirmation that Lil Tjay was at the venue when Offset was shot. As of now, neither Offset nor his team has provided any further updates on his condition, aside from him being in stable condition in the hospital. On Instagram, the third Migos member, Quavo, posted a prayer hands emoji on his story.