New Twist in Nia Long’s Allege Stalker Drama

Nia Long at the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium held at Museum of Tolerance on February 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

We all know that it would be an honor to share with the world that you’re in a relationship with Nia Long – as long as the “Best Man” star knows it as well. Unfortunately, one fan has been claiming a romantic relationship with the actress that doesn’t exist, and now she’s taking legal action to protect herself and her family after dealing with two years of alleged harassment. It’s getting real spooky out here, so let’s fill you in.

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Nia Long has been an on-screen beauty since the early 1990s, best known for her roles in “Boyz n the Hood,” “Friday,” “Soul Food,” and “Love Jones.” The highly decorated actress has captured the hearts and eyes of fans for decades, but one individual took their admiration a bit too far.

On Monday (Mar. 23), Long filed for a temporary restraining order against Carrie McDonald, a woman who was reportedly under the false impression of being romantically involved with the actress. According to TMZ, legal documents state that Long identifies McDonald as a “stalker.” Despite Long not knowing this woman, she claims McDonald has spent two years harassing her, sending unwanted flowers, cards and gifts – even appearing at her home.

Over the weekend, the situation came to a head when the “obsessed fan” rang Long’s doorbell, quickly alarming the star. Cops were called, and this time, the woman was hauled off to jail in handcuffs. This wasn’t the first time the woman had appeared at her home. Court records show that McDonald appeared at her home in the middle of the night in 2024, demanding that Long open her door. While police let her off with a warning the first time, the second incident resulted in an arrest.

Nia requested court-ordered protection against McDonald for herself, her two children, and her mother. Sadly, the judge denied the temporary restraining order pending the upcoming hearing in April.

Other celebrities are facing scary moments with their intruders. Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dealt with their own terrifying home intrusion when a woman allegedly shot into their home while the family was inside. While Long’s situation hasn’t reached that level of violence, the parallels remind us that our favorite stars are living out some scary moments off-screen.

As news of the judge’s denial hit social media, fans began to weigh in on the frightening situation.

“Nia Long going through 2+ years of unwanted gifts, flowers, and random home visits? Stalking ain’t a joke,” one X user wrote. “Hope she, her kids & mom get that protection ASAP 🙏 Court better lock it down.”

Nia Long going through 2+ years of unwanted gifts, flowers, and random home visits? Stalking ain’t a joke. Hope she, her kids & mom get that protection ASAP 🙏 Court better lock it down. — @Danisteve (@dani_steve77) March 23, 2026

Another followed up, saying. “Some people are crazy why would you live to stalk another person, Psycho mentality….she must get her arrested.”

Some people are crazy why would you live to stalk another person, Psycho mentality….she must get her arrested. — Ma_E (@Asibe_cool) March 23, 2026

On Facebook, the concern for the star’s safety is a major topic of discussion.

“First Rihanna, now her,” one Facebook user wrote. “It’s getting dangerous. I’m not surprised that they have so much security people are crazy.”

“Wait…the judge denied the TRO because of the upcoming hearing? WHY! The woman showed up to Nia’s house,” another questioned. “We just saw what happened to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Why would the judge not take this seriously? Who is the judge we’re talking about because I want to understand why the TRO was denied.”

While a specific date hasn’t been determined just yet, the court will decide in April if Long’s request for a permanent restraining order will be granted against McDonald.