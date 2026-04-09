New Developments in the Tiger Woods DUI Case

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club looks on before the match against the Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 23, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is hailed as one of the greatest professional golfers of all-time. But over the last several years, he’s become more known for his run-ins with the law.

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​Currently, the golf legend is facing two misdemeanor charges in Florida following a rollover car crash in his Range Rover in March. In a significant escalation of the DUI case, the New York Times reports that the prosecutors are seeking to subpoena Woods’ medical records. Following the prosecution’s filing, Woods’ legal team “has 10 days to object to the subpoena.”

The 19th Judicial Circuit state attorneys are in pursuit of detailed information from Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach. The subpoena covers the length of every prescription filled for Woods from January 1 through the end of March 2026. Additionally, the subpoena specifically demands data on the types of medication, dosage amounts, pill counts, and most importantly, any warnings provided to the athlete regarding the operation of motor vehicles while taking the substances.

The legal move by prosecutors aims to unveil a timeline when Woods refused a urine test at the scene of his March 27 rollover crash. Although he passed a breathalyzer test for alcohol with a 0.00 alcohol level, Woods refused to take a urine test. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrest report stated that Woods appeared “lethargic” and “profusely sweating.”

On the scene, law enforcement officers discovered two hydrocodone pills in his pocket, and Woods admitted to taking “a few pills,” according to The Athletic.

If Woods’ medical records are procured, prosecutors have the hard evidence to prove that Woods was under the influence of legally prescribed narcotics that impaired his “normal faculties.”

Woods, who has pleaded not guilty to one DUI count and one count of refusing a urinalysis test, remains in an out-of-state inpatient facility to focus on his recovery and health.

Following the vehicular accident and his release from jail, Woods released a statement on social media, taking responsibility for his role in the incident.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

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Since 2009, Woods had been involved in four major car accidents. Woods crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Florida home at 2:30 a.m in November 2009. Days after the crash, multiple women came forward alleging affairs with the golfer, starting with New York nightclub hostess Rachel Uchitel. Eventually, Woods and Elin Nordegren divorced in August 2010 after nearly six years of marriage, due to his infidelity.

​In May 2017, Woods was discovered asleep at the wheel of his running vehicle in Jupiter, Florida and he was arrested for DUI with multiple prescription medications in his system.

​Woods suffered his most devastating accident in February 2021 near Los Angeles, where he was almost twice the legal speed limit before his SUV crossed a center divider and rolled several hundred feet down a steep embankment. The result was open fractures to his right leg that nearly required amputation.