New Development in Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect—And Things Aren’t Looking Good

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Rihanna is seen on February 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) *** Local Caption ***Rihanna

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard any updates about Ivanna Ortiz, the woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home. But now we’ve just learned some new information that continues to paint her in a negative light.

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If you’ll remember, we previously told you that Ortiz is currently behind bars after being booked on suspicion of attempted murder shortly after her arrest on March 9. She’s since been charged with attempted murder as well as 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

However, not too long after Ortiz’s name began making the rounds on social media, details emerged about who she was and what her connection, if any, was with the “Work” singer.

In a strange twist, now-viral clips and posts to Facebook show Ortiz—who allegedly worked as a speech language pathologist in Orlando, Fla., per her LinkedIn page—had been posting about how “God’s judgment” was going to be against Rihanna and alleged that she’d been “harassed” by the “Diamonds” singer. But since her arrest, her speech pathology license has been revoked.

Now, it looks like Ortiz is getting one more thing taken from her, but this time it’s more than likely cutting deeper than losing her license. Per court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, a Florida judge has now ruled that Ortiz can no longer have any contact with a child she shares with a man named Jed Sangalang. Sangalang now has full custody of the child and has to approve any contact with Ortiz.

But this new decision wasn’t just made in response to Ortiz’s shooting allegations. In fact, this is the result of a years-long battle between the two parents, with the judge reportedly taking into account this most recent incident along with the fact that Ortiz had previously been placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold in Florida. Although she claimed the hold was based on nothing more than false accusations, it was still enough for a judge to take it into serious consideration and ultimately decide that the child should be placed in Sangalang’s care.

Ortiz’s next court hearing is expected some time in May. Her bail has been set to $1.8 million, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office. If convicted, she could face life in prison.