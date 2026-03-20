New Development in Miss Jamaica Health Status After Scary Fall at Miss Universe Pageant

BANGKOK, THAILAND – NOVEMBER 19: Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Alexis Henry, showcases her evening gown during the 74th Miss Universe Preliminary competition on November 19, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

There’s finally some major news when it comes to Gabrielle Henry, famously known as Miss Jamaica. And this long-awaited update comes four months after her shocking injury.

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If you’ll remember, in November 2025, we told you about all the drama happening at that year’s Miss Universe pageant. The biggest story was sadly the dramatic and traumatizing fall that Henry took during the preliminary evening gown competition. As a result, she was carried out of the theater on a stretcher and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident would unfortunately cause her to miss the final round of competition, but pageant officials later confirmed on Instagram that Henry suffered no broken bones or other life-threatening injuries from the fall. What she did experience, however, was a “a fracture and intracranial hemorrhage.” Since then, we haven’t heard much from Henry or her team on her status.

Well, jump to March 2026, and pageant organizers have finally confirmed that she’s out of the hospital and is now focused on recovery, according to Jamaican news outlet The Gleaner, as noted by PEOPLE. However, Henry still remains under “close medical watch” and isn’t able to resume her duties as Miss Universe Jamaica.

“She has not yet returned to active Miss Universe Jamaica duties, therefore, no interviews nor official appearances are currently on her itinerary,” organizers Mark McDermoth and Karl Williams said.

Henry’s personal representatives have also confirmed that she’s no longer in the hospital and is spending time resting and focused on getting better with the help on her medical team.

This news has been a long time coming since the last thing we’d heard from Henry came back in February, where she explained in a moving post to Instagram that she was going through a season of “restoration and renewal.”

“At a time when I wanted only to represent Jamaica at my fullest, I faced the most unexpected injury of my life. It shifted everything. Yet I have learned that a fall can uncover a depth of strength you did not know you possessed. My greatest strength has been in choosing to rise, even while I am still on the journey,” she said in part at the time.

Here’s to a quick and full recovery!