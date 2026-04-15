New Development in Influencer Ashlee Jenae’s Mysterious Death on Vacation

New information has come to light surrounding the death of luxury lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, including more details about the night of her death and the withholding of the passport of her fiancé, Joe McCann.

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As we previously told you, Robinson was celebrating her 31st birthday with a glamorous vacation to Tanzania. While she was there, Robinson also announced her engagement to McCann on her Instagram page. Within a couple of days of posting about her birthday and engagement celebrations, Robinson was found unconscious in her hotel room, and her death was ruled a suicide by local authorities. Robinson’s family firmly rejected that ruling and called for a proper investigation into her death. Now, that investigation is taking place.

According to the BBC, Zanzibar North Unguja police chief Benedict Mapujira revealed that the couple had a dispute hours before Robinson’s death, which led hotel staff to place them in different rooms for the night. In a statement to ABC Eyewitness, Robinson’s mother, Yolanda Denise Endres, confirmed this information, saying her daughter had called her on April 8 to say she was in a separate room from McCann.

Endres also revealed to ABC Eyewitness News that McCann had called her 11 hours after the couple’s argument to tell her, “Ashly did something to herself, and she was being taken to the hospital, and he told me she was stable.” The hospital then called Endres to confirm her daughter’s death just hours after McCann had told her she was stable.

Now, McCann’s passport is being withheld by local authorities while he is under questioning. However, according to People, no arrests have been made, and McCann is being treated as a witness to the investigation.

McCann still hasn’t made any public comments regarding his fiancée’s death and the investigation. Online, fans of Robinson continue to mourn the influencer. Her close friend, businesswoman Savannah Britt, has shared GoFundMe pages to support Robinson’s family with investigation and travel costs to Tanzania.