New Details In Kandi Burruss Divorce From Todd Tucker

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the opening night of “Othello” at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

Though the ink may have already been dry in former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss’ divorce from ex-husband Todd Tucker, we’re finally learning new details about how things were divvied up. And trust us when we say, the “RHOA” star came out with the better end of the bargain at the end of it.

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If you’ll remember, the news that they were parting ways after 11 years of marriage sent shockwaves throughout the “Housewives” fandom and on social media when it first dropped in November 2025. Fast forward to earlier this month, the former couple’s divorce officially came to a close just four months after its filing.

We told you at the time that the two reached a settlement, with a Georgia judge telling them to “provide a final judgment, parenting plan, child support addendum, child support worksheet, etc.” for review by the following week.

Now, we’ve gotten privy to what those some of those settlement details are. Let’s start with what Tucker will receive. According to new court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, he’s set to get lump sum to the tune of $426,000. He’ll also get to keep six of their cars: the Mercedes G-Wagon, Porsche 911, Range Rover, Ford Bronco, Lincoln, and Ford Transit Van. However, he won’t receive any child support nor spousal support. Additionally, he and Burruss will share joint legal & physical custody of their two children, Ace & Blaze. In interesting news, they’ll also have to sell their food truck and split up their credit card reward points between the two of them.

What’s more is that Tucker will have have to leave Burruss guest house, where he’d been staying since they signed the papers and divide their real estate assets, though details of the latter weren’t included.

But by far, Burruss walked away with the bigger win as she won’t have to come out of pocket for additional spousal or child support over the years as they raise their children. She also gets to keep five of their cars: a Bentley SUV, Cadillac Escalade, Ford F-250, Porsche Cayenne SUV and a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro. She’ll also get to keep season tickets for the Atlanta Hawks game, as Tucker had already paid the full balance for the games.

Neither Burruss nor Tucker have yet to comment on the matter publicly. But this should no doubt be the end of their shocking marriage dissolution.

