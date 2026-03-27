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New Black TV Shows You Need to Watch This Spring

Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti and more are starring in hot new shows that you need to tap into right now!

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Courtesy of AppleTV

Do you smell that in the air? That’s the scent of fresh flowers, longer sunny days, and a whole new crop of shows to watch now that spring is finally here! While we know you’ll be itching to get outside and enjoy the great weather, we made a list of more than a handful of Black shows for you to watch or add to your watchlist when you come back inside.

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From messy friendship dramas to high-stakes heists, we’ve got a series for every taste! And trust us, there’s a whole lot of good ones coming up. Keep reading for more info!

“Imperfect Women”

“Imperfect Women” examines a crime that shatters the lives of three women in a decades-long friendship. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

Premiere: Out Now

Where to Watch: Apple TV

“Euphoria”

The upcoming third season of “Euphoria” is set to take place away from the high school for the first time ever and will see popular characters (like Zendaya’s Rue) navigate life outside of those four walls.

Premiere: April 12

Where to Watch: HBO Max

“The Boroughs”

Photo: Netflix

In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their “golden years” are more dangerous and more formidable than anyone expects.

Premiere: May 21

Where to Watch: Netflix

“The Testaments”

An evolution of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments” is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.

Premiere: April 8

Where to Watch: Hulu

“The Boys”

In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.”  Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it.  It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.

Premiere: April 8

Where to Watch: Prime Video

“Rooster”

Set on a college campus, the show centers on an author’s (Steve Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive). Danielle Deadwyler has a hilarious supporting role.

Premiere: Out Now

Where to Watch: HBO Max

“Man on Fire”

Based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series, “Man on Fire” tells the story of John Creasy. Once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.

Premiere: April 30

Where to Watch: Netflix

“The Burbs”

Starring Keke Palmer and inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy film of the same name and set in present-day suburbia, “The Burbs” follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

Premiere: Out Now

Where to Watch: Peacock

“Jury Duty: Company Retreat”

“Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” is a comedy series that captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker. Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment – whether in conference rooms or during downtime – has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.

Premiere: Out Now

Where to Watch: Prime Video

“From” Season 4

In season four of “From,” the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town’s most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed.

Premiere: April 19

Where to Watch: MGM+

“Cross” Season 2

In season two of “Cross,” brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross (played by Aldis Hodge), uniquely capable of digging into the minds of serial killers, is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates. Don’t worry, you won’t have to watch too much of the first season in order to keep up. You can jump right in!

Premiere: Out Now

Where to Watch: Prime Video

“Hijack” Season 2

Now you’ll have to watch season one to really understand the stakes here, but season two of “Hijack” takes place when a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, and authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. On board, Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) is at the heart of the crisis, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

Premiere: Out Now

Where to Watch: Apple TV

“Paradise” Season 2

One of the most gripping shows on television, “Paradise” season two builds on the events from season one, so you definitely need to pay attention. In the second season, Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of season one, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.

Premiere: Out Now

Where to Watch: Hulu

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