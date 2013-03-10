Nelson Mandela Returns Home After Checkup

Nelson Mandela has returned to his Johannesburg, South Africa, home after a short stay in the hospital for checkup on Saturday, reports ABC News.

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Officials said that Mandela, 94, was admitted to a Pretoria hospital on Saturday for routine medical tests and to “manage existing conditions in line with his age.”

“The doctors have completed the tests. He is well and as before, his health remains under the management of the medical team,” a spokesman for the South African President’s office said.

In December, the anti-Apartheid activist was hospitalized for 18 days. He was treated for gallstones and a lung infection.

Read more at ABC News.