Need a Pick Me Up or a Laugh? These Are Our Favorite Comfort Movies

Things have gotten a little chaotic lately. While we can’t ignore all the craziness in the world, sometimes we need to turn our brains off and just relax with our trusted favorites. These are the movies we watch when we need to feel like everything is going to be OK. Watching these films is like curling up with a giant bowl of mac and cheese. When you need a pick me up, add these comfort movies to your watchlist.
Beauty Shop - Max
There’s just something fun about a trip to the beauty shop. Even if it’s a fictional one that only exists on-screen, it still calms you down and makes you feel special.
Hamilton - Disney+
Singing along with this Tony-winning musical will always help you forget your worries. In a cool bonus, Disney+ actually has a sing along version available with the lyrics on-screen.
Men in Black - Prime Video
Will Smith is at his hilarious best in this classic sci-fi comedy. Knowing when and where the jokes are coming is like hanging out with friends and telling old stories.
Friday - Prime Video
Even though we know all the jokes and when they’re coming, Craig and Smokey never fail to make us laugh. When we need something to get us through the day, we love hanging out with the whole neighborhood.
Last Holiday - Paramount+
Queen Latifah’s rom-coms always leave us with a good feeling. The most inspiring of them is definitely Last Holiday, because it encourages us to live life to the fullest every single day.
The Best Man Franchise - Prime Video, Peacock
You can’t go wrong with The Best Man. With two movies and an eight-episode limited series, the franchise provides a full-day comfort binge of the whole story. It’s like hanging out with old friends when you need a pick-me-up.
Central Intelligence - Prime Video
The chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is firing on all cylinders in this comedy where The Rock brilliantly plays against his action hero stereotype.
Coming to America - Prime Video
There are jokes in this 1988 comedy that haven’t aged well, but it hits us with a nostalgic feel. It takes us back to the first time we saw this classic.
Marvel’s The Avengers - Disney+
We’re so deep into the MCU and its mythology, it’s easy to forget how amazing it felt when we finally got to see The Avengers assemble. There’s also something fun about watching it now that we know what happens after this.
Hitch - Prime Video
You can never go wrong with Will Smith at the peak of his leading man charm.
Homecoming - Netflix
Beyonce unapologetically celebrating HBCU culture is the confidence boost we all need when the world is telling us that nothing is working.
Love Jones - Prime Video
Sometimes you just need someone to romance you and read you love poems. And that’s OK.
Remember the Titans - Disney+
Sports movies are a great choice when you need an inspirational pep talk to get you over that last obstacle. And if it comes from Denzel Washington, even better.
Soul Food - Prime Video
If you’re missing your family, Soul Food will remind you why you loved all those family dinners, but also why you don’t call home as much as you used to. It comforts on two levels.
Waiting to Exhale - Amazon Freevee
It can be hard to get all your friends together, but Bernadine, Savannah, Robin and Gloria are always there when you need a girls’ night.
Black Panther - Disney+
Yes, there’s a sadness that comes with watching Black Panther. But there’s also an empowerment and pride that we can’t fully put into words. This is what we need when the unrelenting racism of the news cycle becomes too much.
The Incredibles - Disney+
The Incredibles is just a fun movie. It never fails to make us feel better. Pixar will always take you on an emotional journey, and one of those emotions is definitely joy.