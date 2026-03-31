NBA Player Fired Over Anti-LGBTQ Pride Month Comments Sparks Free Speech Debate

Jaden Ivey (Screenshot: @poisonivey Instagram) | Jaden Ivey #31 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 9, 2026 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA has always been a league of outspoken icons; from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s fight for civil rights to the late-Bill Russell’s refusal to play in the face of segregation. But while those legends used their platforms to push for inclusion, a now-former Chicago Bulls player’s comments has sparked a much more polarizing question about where the line should be drawn when it comes to religion, personal convictions and policy.

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Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, NBA player Jaden Ivey called out the NBA for promoting Pride Month, saying it celebrates “unrighteousness” online.

“The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it on the streets. Unrighteousness,” Ivey said on Instagram.

The Bulls’ franchise took zero time to announce Ivey, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, waived the guard “due to conduct detrimental to the team” on X. Waiving him could impact the remaining millions of Ivey’s last contract year, Daily Mail reported.

Ivey, 24, returned to social media to address his waiving during a livestream. “[The Bulls] said my conduct is detrimental to the team,” he said. “Why didn’t they just say, ‘We don’t agree with his stance on LGBTQ?’ Why didn’t they say that? […] How is it conduct detrimental to the team? What did I do to the team? What did I do to the players?”

The ordeal sparked online debate, especially since the heart of the controversy is a collision of two American pillars; the right to religious expression and free speech vs. “conduct detrimental” standards of a multi-billion dollar entertainment enterprise— and which takes precedence.

“NBA teams have kept players on their rosters who have beat a woman, been arrested over drugs or DUI, been accused of rape and who’ve been in public sexual deviancy dramas. But they drew the line today and waived Jaden Ivey for voicing a Christian view opposing LGBTQ Pride events,” one X user said.

So man got waived for saying his mind??

How???‼️‼️‼️😡 pic.twitter.com/H7vBLLys5s — NBABucketHunter 🏀🔥💦 (@BucketHunterX) March 30, 2026

A second X user asked, “Being an outspoken Christian is detrimental to the team? What does that say about your team then?,” while a third person suggested he should file a “civil rights lawsuit against the Chicago Bulls for anti-Christian discrimination.”

Over on Instagram, Ivey’s comments were flooded with supporters, who mostly quoted Bible verses. “John 15:18 – “If the world hates you, you know that it hated Me before it hated you,” one person wrote, as another quoted, “Matthew 5:10 – ‘Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.’” However, not everyone agreed, calling Ivey’s remarks “anti-LGBTQ.”

“Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequence,” one argued on X. “If your workplace vehemently disagrees with your public stance on a topic that they stand with/work to promote then they are well within their rights to fire you.”

Another said, “If you say things are detrimental to your company you are going to get fired. Not a free speech issue.”

Bulls’ head coach Billy Donovan addressed Ivey’s waiving Monday, telling reporters, “Everybody comes with their own personal experiences, but one is we’ve got to all be professional.”

He added: “I think there’s got to be a high level of respect for one another, and we’ve got to help each other and then be accountable to those standards.”