NAACP Joins the Growing Call to Remove Trump From Office Now

US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

We’re just one year into President Donald Trump’s second term, and rumblings of impeachment continue to haunt him. Now, in light of the U.S. war with Iran, even the most unsuspecting leaders are calling for his removal.

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We previously told you that Americans are divided on Trump’s handling of the economy, the immigration crisis and now the threat of boots on the ground combat in the Middle East. The president says he has everything under control, but if you ask Democrats, like Conn. Rep. John B. Larson, who has already introduced official articles of impeachment against Trump, the country needs a new leader.

This wouldn’t be the first time someone has threatened to impeach Trump. In fact, he’s the only president in U.S. history who has been impeached twice. Impeachment doesn’t automatically mean removal, but the word is certainly sending a threatening message to the president, who has teased the idea of running for an unconstitutional third term.

There’s no denying that Trump is feeling the pressure. A recent survey from Daily Mail and JL Partners found that his approval has reached a new low at 43 percent, even after announcing a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran. With a new net approval rating of -14 percentage points, Americans are voicing serious concerns about his leadership.

Although some in Congress, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, are still publicly on the fence, outside organizations like the NAACP are joining the movement to remove Trump. “This is the first time the NAACP has ever called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked,” the organization wrote in a statement. “The rhetoric and actions emanating from the highest office in the land has reached a level of instability that poses a direct threat to the well-being of millions of Americans and the integrity of our armed forces.”

Trump is also facing pressure from members of his own party who are growing impatient with his policies. We previously told you that former MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is among several Republicans who have completely ditched the MAGA movement, citing political differences.

Still, Trump is maintaining Congressional support from Republicans in the House and Senate. In fact, Republicans, including Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY), have defended Trump’s war in Iran.

“Iran has been at war with the United States for 47 years, and it’s time for Iran to choose peace,” Barrasso said according to Fox News. “We have done what we have talked about doing. Eliminate their missiles and eliminate their missile production and eliminate their missile firing capacity, undermine their ability to ever get a nuclear weapon, and sink the navy.”