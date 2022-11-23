When it comes to fashion, Former First Lady Michelle Obama never disappoints. Whether she’s rocking something off the rack from J. Crew or designer duds from the latest Versace collection, she knows what looks best on her, and she’s not afraid to push the envelope.

ewks Her time in the White House may be over, but she’s still serving lewks as she hits the road to promote her latest book, “The Light We Carry,” natural hair and all. So we thought it would be fun to look back on some of her book tour bests over the years. But knowing Mrs. Obama, we’ll definitely have to keep updating this one as the tour goes on.