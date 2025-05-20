Megan Thee Stallion Has a Vicious Message for Tory Lanez’s Supporters… and His Supporters Too!

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Getty Images Mike Coppola

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of charges related to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Although he’s behind bars, the Houston-raised rapper says Lanez and his fans won’t let her move on by continuing to harass her and suggest she’s lying about the details of the incident.

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“At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me?” she wrote in a scathing May 19 post on TikTok.

Although she didn’t specifically mention it in her post, Megan’s comments were likely in response to a Change.org petition asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to release and pardon Lanez. The petition has garnered over 274,000 signatures. Artists like Chris Brown, Drake, and Kodak Black have also issued their own calls to “Free Tory” on their social media platforms.

But the “Savage” rapper maintains there was no “deep injustice” as the petition to free Lanez suggests, and that she has no reason to lie.

“WHY IN TF WOULD ME … MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME! How yall mad at the person that got shot ????” she continued. “FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, IT WAS PROVEN IN COURT f*k the hate campaign on the internet.”

Megan’s post has received over 35,000 likes and has sparked yet another debate about her motives. Some are even standing by Lanez.

“Why would I lie?” Is literally a top 5 phrase when someone is lying…” wrote someone on TikTok.

Others believe Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, is right where he should be.

“Like can we add another 5 years since we have to keep hearing from him???!!!” wrote someone else.

Megan says she just wants to be left alone and had one last message directed to Lanez himself with some not-so-nice words.

“TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f*ing demon. I’m off this silly internet s*t, BYE,” she wrote in her May 19 post.

And just in case someone wanted to weigh in on what she had to say, Megan made sure she got the last word by turning the comments off.