Meet the Black Women Responsible for Launching Artemis II

The Artemis II mission to the moon is only hours from completion. But as the world continues to watch the historic space mission set new international records, it’s time we talk about the Black women who are making it all possible!

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It’s no secret that Black women consistently rank among the most educated groups in the U.S. In fact, roughly 71 percent of master’s degrees earned by Black students go to Black women as well as 65 percent of doctoral, medical and dental degrees, according to AAUW. So it shouldn’t be surprising just how many Black women have made their mark on the world of NASA, which is home to some of the most complicated and expensive space explorations.

Historically, Black women have played “hidden” roles at NASA since the 1940s. Now, their work is finally being recognized with the Artemis II mission. We previously told you four astronauts launched into space on April 1 with plans to reach the moon. Notably, there’s one Black woman leading the charge from the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Vanessa Wyche has built a respected reputation for preparing astronauts at NASA and making sure everything goes according to plan. She became the first Black woman to ever serve as Director of the Johnson Space center, according to WYFF 4.

“Don’t let anyone discourage you from pursuing your dream.”@v_wyche is the first African American to lead @NASA_Johnson, and is the first Black woman to be a director of any NASA center. She's made an enormous impact in our community and beyond. #BHM pic.twitter.com/zvJUdfh5FW — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) February 7, 2023

The Clemson University alumna earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the university. Years into her career, she told the outlet she wants the launching of Artemis II to inspire humans everywhere.

“They can be a part of this. This is not something that’s distant. It’s right here,” Wyche said. Obviously, Wyche isn’t the only NASA leader making sure the space mission is successful.

Lakiesha Hawkins is the Acting NASA Deputy Associate Administrator in charge of managing spaceflight development necessary to get missions like Artemis II off the ground. According to her NASA bio, the Black woman holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from a historically Black university, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and a master’s degree from the University of South Florida.

While the public has already declared Artemis II a success, folks like Hawkins want to remind folks about what’s really at stake. “This has been a good mission so far and we’re nearing the end, having retired a significant number of risks over recent days, but the team remains focused,” she said during a recent conference. “Don’t take our eye off the ball.”

The return to Earth is often regarded as the most dangerous part of any NASA journey. With only hours until expected mission completion, Black women like SER Com Flight Controller Kiarre Dumes are key to ensuring all data gets accurately reported. Photos taken of Dumes inside the Houston control room have gone viral.

Hundreds of people have worked to make the Artemis II mission to the moon and back a success. Another Black woman, Amber Alexis Taylor, played a key role as a NASA Lunar Scientist. She was responsible for helping the Artemis crew train before going into space, especially as part of a team.

Ahead of Friday’s (April 10) re-entry, these Black leaders will be on the frontlines to make sure everything goes smoothly. The Artemis II mission set historic records both in space and back home. Victor Glover became the first Black man to the moon while also serving as pilot for the journey.