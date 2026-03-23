Meagan Good Finally Reveals Wedding Photos to Jonathan Majors

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY Media Group)

In March 2025, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors officially tied the knot during a private ceremony in Los Angeles. But not much has been heard or seen from that big event since then.

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Or at least, that was the case until over the weekend when the “Harlem” star finally decided to drop a few snaps of from their love-filled weekend to social media. As we told you at the time, the news of their official wedding came as a surprise to most one year ago. The duo’s “small private wedding” reportedly took place at their home in the backyard with both Good and Majors’ mothers in attendance and four family members collectively.

And while they’ve done a few interviews here and there since becoming husband and wife, they’re time in the spotlight is significantly less than it was when he was on trial for that controversial domestic dispute incident with his ex-girlfriend.

However, all that drama seems to be well behind both Good and Majors, as evidenced by this post. These newly released pictures come exactly one year since they said “I do” and served as both an anniversary post and a first-glimpse for fans who have long-waited to see how beautiful the day went. And let’s just say, they did not disappoint!

Screenshot: Instagram/Meagan Good

In the carousel—which included four wedding photos and shot of the two on a hike together—the two appeared dressed to the nines in white and looked to be deep in marital bliss.

“The greatest love story I’ve ever known… You. Changed. My. Life. .. in every way I’ve ever dreamed ..and hoped for .. in ways I didn’t know were tangible,” Good captioned in the post. “I love you. With every breath I take ..and then- whatever is next ; I will still love you eternally . I pray our spirits existence- exists alongside each other inside of God forever. Happy Number 1 My Love of Life .~ Mrs Majors.”

In the comments section, fellow famous faces like Cedric the Entertainer, singer Eric Bellinger, Michael Ealy, Tasha Smith and more expressed well wishes and kind words.

Screenshot: Instagram/Meagan Good