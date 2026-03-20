Max Robinson: The First Black Anchor Who Told the Truth for a Living, But Couldn’t Tell His Own

ABC news anchor, Max Robinson, reporting from his desk on May 1, 1982, Chicago, IL (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images).

To the millions of viewers tuning into “ABC World News Tonight” in 1978, Max Robinson was a pioneering picture of poised authority. Despite being the first African American broadcast network news anchor in the United States, he steadily fought a war against a media machine that often viewed his presence as a box to be checked rather than a voice to be heard.

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To understand Max Robinson is to understand the cost of being a masterpiece in a room full of people who only see the frame. Robinson, a journalist’s journalist, moved with the grace of a man who knew he was making history, yet he worked in newsrooms that wanted his voice, but not the color of his skin.

When the cameras finally dimmed, they didn’t just lose an anchor; they lost an intellect who had been bled dry by a world that was never quite worthy of his truth.

Just over two months before what would’ve been his 87th birthday, we’re taking a look back on Maxie Cleveland Robinson Jr.’s journey through journalism and ceiling-breaking before, and after the cameras stopped rolling.

The Voice Behind the Veil

In a small Portsmouth, Virginia, newsroom in 1959, WTOV-TV station owners were terrified of having a Black face broadcasted in a white living room. They erased a young Max Robinson, hiding him behind a static slide of the station’s logo during newscasts.

Until…

One night, Robinson had the slide removed, forcing his face into the broadcast and into the consciousness of a segregated audience in a courageous act of defiance. “I thought it would be good for all my folks and friends to see me rather than this dumb news sign up there,” he once told an interviewer.

He was fired the next morning, but the precedent was already set that Max Robinson would not be a ghost, or a puppet, for the comfort of a cowardly industry.

He later went to WRC-TV in Washington, DC, where he won six journalism awards for his coverage of civil rights events, including the riots that followed the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

History in the Making

ABC news anchor, Max Robinson, reporting from his desk on May 1, 1982, Chicago, IL (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images).

Robinson, handpicked by Roone Arledge of ABC News, co-anchored “World News Tonight” in 1978, making him the first African American to anchor a nightly network news broadcast in U.S. history.

He was one-third of a global trifecta alongside Peter Jennings and Frank Reynolds, as a man whose baritone voice carried the weight of the nation’s history every weeknight.

The Loneliness of the Being the First

View of American broadcast journalist Max Robinson (1939 – 1988) at a desk in the newsroom at ABC Studios, Chicago, Illinois, June 1, 1979. At the time, he was the co-anchor of ABC World News Tonight. (Photo by Antonio Dickey/Getty Images)

While Peter Jennings was in London and Frank Reynolds was in D.C., Robinson co-anchored from Chicago—a physical and psychological isolation that felt like a strategic exile.

Along with being the “first,” he was also the “only.” He was a national hero who couldn’t find a single ally in the executive suites.

War of the Words

Unspecified – 1979: Telesnap of interview subject Diane Williams appearing on ‘ABC World News Tonight’ segment ‘Sexual Harassment in the Office’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Robinson didn’t just read the news. He often fought for the news that would typically be ignored. A relentless critic of the industry, who he said provided a “crooked mirror” that hindered proper representation of African Americans, he called out the racial bias in news coverage and the lack of Black producers behind the scenes.

“I cannot call myself an honest man or a black achiever if I take the big money and keep my mouth shut,” Robinson said during an 1981 interview. “My beef is about the media as a whole, about unconscious racism in a business that has few black people at decision making levels. My concern is with the handling of news about Black people on all the nation’s news networks.”

The Founding Father

Chicago, IL – July 31: Trump visits the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Chicago, IL. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In 1975, long before his ABC glory, he became one of the 44 founders of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). He knew that a singular seat at the table was just a decorative gesture if there wasn’t any real movement behind it.

He poured his soul into building a fortress for those who would come after him, even as his own walls were beginning to crumble.

The Crushing Weight of the Mask

An unidentified man hands a document to American broadcast journalist Max Robinson (1939 – 1988) (right) in the newsroom at ABC Studios, Chicago, Illinois, June 1, 1979. At the time, Robinson was the co-anchor of ABC World News Tonight. (Photo by Antonio Dickey/Getty Images)

Behind the tailored suits and the perfect diction, the systemic pressure was beginning to draw blood, and he didn’t mince words speaking out about it.

“I am the only Black person in this country who is expected to be a monument 24 hours a day. If I trip, if I stutter, if I fail to have the right inflection—it isn’t just Max Robinson who failed. It’s a failure for every Black person in America,” he said.

Constant anxiety became his companion, knowing the magnitude of trailblazing the path for Black journalists was more than just his own. It was a suffocating, 24-hour performance where the only casualty allowed was his own peace of mind.

Mockers Poked Fun

Los Angeles, CA: (L-R) Peter Jennings, Frank Reynolds, Max Robinson, Barbara Walters appearing on the ABC News series ‘World News Tonight’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

During his time at “ABC World News Tonight,” his Chicago satellite feed was often live before the actual broadcast.

Drink specials were reportedly offered to watch the “Max ‘R’ feed,” where Robinson could sometimes be seen acting erratically due to the immense pressure he was under.

Heavy is the Head That Wears the Crown

The friction eventually became fire. After a series of public critiques of ABC’s racial climate and a deepening struggle with the emotional toll of his role, Robinson was moved off the anchor desk and into the shadows of special assignments.

The Final, Silent Diagnosis

The man who once narrated the world’s tragedies was now living one he couldn’t even name.

In 1985, while hospitalized for what was publicly described as pneumonia in Blue Island, Illinois, Robinson received the diagnosis that would define his final chapter. He was diagnosed with AIDS.

In a time of intense stigma in the mid-80s, particularly within the Black community and the hyper-masculine world of news, Robinson retreated into a devastatingly quiet seclusion.

Private, Internal War

A master of communication found himself in a world of absolute silence.

For the last three to four years of his life, he was struggling with severe depression after three failed marriages and alcoholism—the “demons” that his friends said fought a “macabre competition” against his talent.

Robinson’s Final Appearance

View of American broadcast journalist Max Robinson (1939 – 1988) at a desk in the newsroom at ABC Studios, Chicago, Illinois, June 1, 1979. At the time, he was the co-anchor of ABC World News Tonight. (Photo by Antonio Dickey/Getty Images)

He made a final, frail appearance at the NABJ convention in St. Louis in 1988. Although he didn’t speak of his illness, he spoke of the struggle and urged the next generation to keep fighting the war he was about to leave behind in a haunting, visceral goodbye.

Untimely Death

On December 20, 1988, the voice that once anchored the nation went silent. Robinson died at 49, a age when most anchors are just reaching their peak.

He passed away from complications of AIDS, but he also died from the exhaustion of being the first man to climb a mountain while the world threw stones at his feet.

We remember the barrier he broke, but we must also remember the man who was broken by the barrier. He remains the patron saint of the “Firsts” and a reminder that being the face of change is equally beautiful, terrifying, and often incredibly lonely.