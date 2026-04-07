Lamar Odom’s New Comments About Khloé Kardashian That Have the Internet Dragging Him

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Khloe Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” attend E! 2012 Upfront at NYC Gotham Hall on April 30, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/E/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images for E!)

Thanks to his eye-opening new documentary, Lamar Odom is still making headlines. However, comments he made in a recent interview promoting the doc have lots of people upset.

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As we previously told you, Netflix’s recently released project “The Death and Life of Lamar Odom” has been the talk of the timelines ever since its release on March 31. Undoubtedly, one of the biggest reveals comes during a moment in which both Odom and his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, discuss his near-fatal overdose that took place inside a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Kardashian claims that, although she and the former NBA star were in the middle of a divorce at the time, she quickly went to be by his side at the hospital because they were still legally married and she still cared for his well-being. However, once she arrived, she claimed that Odom’s now late father Joe—who was a longtime heroin addict who left him when he was younger—had popped back into the picture and was present there as well.

Per her recollection of that time, Kardashian claimed that Odom’s dad was trying to take him off life support and that she had to step in and let him know that she would make medical decisions on his behalf. What’s more, the reality TV star said that after giving him a pair of Nike shoes and $100, Joe left and never came back.

Now, it looks like the former Lakers player either doesn’t appreciate or doesn’t believe Kardashian’s version of events, as evidenced by a new interview. Sitting down for a new episode of “TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,” Odom shared that he “couldn’t see” his father behaving in that way, which seemed like denial to many online.

“I was knocked out or sleep at that time. [But] if you know Joe Odom, I don’t think that’s something that would ever come out of his mouth,” the sports star said. “He was my biggest fan, I don’t know where that got caught [or] mistranslated…I just can’t see him ever, ever doing it.”

Now, we understand wanting to think the best of people, but addiction often compels people to make decisions and do things that they otherwise wouldn’t. It changes how people think and can make them do some unimaginable things, so it’s no wonder that folks online were quick to call out the former NBA player for casting doubt on Kardashian, essentially making her out to be a liar and instead choosing to believe his father.

“Not wanting to believe that his father wanted to pull the plug doesn’t make it a lie,” wrote one user on YouTube.

“I love Lamar, but I need him to be honest. Khloe wouldn’t lie about what his dad said, he exhibited the same behavior on their show,” said another.

One other user wrote on X/Twitter, “For him to not believe HER, when both of them [Odom and his father] have a long history of addiction is interesting.”

Other commenters said Odom’s comments about his ex made them take back any sympathy they once had for him.

Added another: “Lamar is really a piece of shit in hindsight. You feel bad for him until he opens his mouth.”

Another person expressed, “What reason would Khloe have to lie against his Dad? This man pisses me off man.”

One other user also noted: “After everything she’s [Khloé] done, listen to how he talks about her, even going as far as suggesting she’s a liar! Men don’t deserve anything, especially not your sacrifices. Women, stop doing that! The guy has no remorse, no sincere apology, nothing at all!”