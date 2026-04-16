Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Lamar Odom Over His Comments About Her Role in His Recovery

Khloé Kardashian isn’t taking her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s latest comments about her and the role she played in his addiction recovery lightly. And now, she’s speaking out about him and how she feels about what he’s been saying about their relationship.

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As we previously told you, this war of words between the two is all thanks to Odom’s recently released Netflix documentary, “The Death and Life of Lamar Odom.” One of the biggest reveals in the project came during a moment in which both the former NBA star and Kardashian discussed his near-fatal overdose that took place inside a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Kardashian claimed that, although she and Odom were in the middle of a divorce at the time, she rushed to his side at the hospital because they were still legally married and she still cared for his well-being. However, once she arrived, she claimed that Odom’s now late father, Joe—who was a longtime heroin addict who left him when he was younger— popped back into the picture and was there as well.

According to her recollection, Kardashian shockingly claimed that Odom’s dad was trying to remove him from life support and that she had to step in and let him know that she would make medical decisions on his behalf. What’s more, the reality TV star said that after giving Lamar’s dad a pair of Nike shoes and $100, he left and never came back.

Odom pushed back on the reality TV star’s version of events, explaining on “TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle” that he couldn’t see” his father behaving in that way, which seemed like denial to many online. He also downplayed the role his ex-wife played in helping him get through his near-fatal brothel ordeal, telling the hosts that God got him through more than she did.

Now, Kardashian is responding to Odom’s words, saying in a new interview that after participating in the documentary, she feels “played” and that she only did so because he asked her to. She also expressed how taken aback she was by how he’s been speaking about her in the press.

Khloe Kardashian says it pisses her off that Lamar Odom is trying to insinuate that she’s a liar after he asked her to be a part of the documentary, and Netflix said it couldn’t be finished with her



Addressing him saying he married her for fame and him having a sex doll of her… https://t.co/TUgXGhwtzm pic.twitter.com/IK7gu743I1 — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) April 15, 2026

“For years, he was singing my praises—I don’t even need you to sing my praises. But you’re not now gonna sh*t on me or play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the public…I didn’t edit your documentary. I had nothing to do with the final product, that’s all you,” she said in a new episode of her podcast “Khloé in Wonder Land.”

She went on to say that she would never expose someone and that she kept all that she experienced to herself. She also revealed that she only agreed to participate in the doc because Odom asked her to and pointed to the producers and knowledgeable people involved as the ones behind the line of questioning that led her to share the details she did.

“All I did was tell the story I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn’t do any of the things I did and insinuate I’m a liar is crazy…I feel played,” she said.

Later in the interview, she also addressed Odom’s previous claim that he only married her for fame and access to her lifestyle. The Good American founder explained that it was never the truth when they were first together, adding that knowing he said this made her feel “dumb” for participating in the documentary.

“Behind the scenes, you, your friends, you guys are all saying how you were with me just for fame. That’s some f*cked up sh*t, like I feel so dumb I spent hours in time doing this documentary. As a favor!” she said.

Watch the full interview below.