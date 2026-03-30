Kerry Washington Shares the Marriage Move That Has Made Her Relationship Last

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kerry Washington doesn’t open up about the innermost workings of her marriage often, but she recently shared some insight about an important decision she and her husband made that has helped their relationship remain strong.

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The “Imperfect Women” star has been married to former football star and actor Nnamdi Asomugha for nearly 13 years, after tying the knot during a private ceremony in Idaho in June 2013, per PEOPLE. The two are rarely seen in public together and rarely post pictures of one another on social media in an effort to keep their personal lives well, personal. They also share three kids, two that they welcomed together and one from Asomugha’s previous relationship.

But despite their private moves, Washington recently opened up about a little-known fact about her and her husband’s relationship dynamic, explaining in a new interview that they started couples counseling before any problems started.

Sitting down on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Washington explained: “We started couples therapy before anything was wrong, kind of preventatively. We were like, we should just, like, start having these conversations so that if something does get hard, we already have a culture of knowing how to talk about stuff.”

The “Scandal” star went on to share that the practice has helped her learn how to love better and made her aware of the small things she can do that will have a big, positive impact on her marriage to the “Sylvie’s Love” star. She then explained that each of their therapy sessions starts with the couple sharing something that the other person did well, and that sets a good tone for how they interact with each other going forward. What they share, Washington added, is often surprising.

“So often, the thing he shares with me, that he appreciated, or the thing I share with him, it’s not something I would have guessed. It’s like, something that, to me, was small, but to him, it meant a lot,” Washington said. “And that’s so useful. ‘Cause now I’m like, ‘Oh, I can do that again! I can do that all the time.’ So you really learn how to love each other better.”

“The Six Triple Eight” star later praised Asomugha for his partnership, making her a mother and teaching her how to be a better person.