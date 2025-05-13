Kanye West Just Took the Mess With Kim Kardashian Up Another Level, But in Court

All last month, Kanye West has been directing his ire towards Kim Kardashian in relation to their four children, making a series of disparaging comments about her on social media and in interviews. But now, it looks like he’s putting some action behind all that talk and taking their online squabble up another notch.

As we previously told you, towards the end of April, the “Donda 2" rapper made some pretty insensitive comments about his own daughter North West which many fans took to be a bridge too far and the ultimate irritant for Kim. Prior to that, he lashed out on her during an interview with DJ Akademiks in which the rapper claimed that he never intended to have children with her and claimed that she and her family were controlling when it came to their kids—but that he’s willing to do anything it takes to make sure they’re “free” of them.

Now, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, it looks like Yeezy is backing up what he said as he’s now filed a cease and desist against the reality TV star. The documentation stems from allegations that Kim “violated his rights and their divorce settlement in 3 ways.” The first violation was when Kim allegedly left North unattended in a car multiple times during the Met Gala that took place on Monday.

The second violation stems from Ye alleging that Kim has denied him “meaningful access” to their kids, which is direct contrast to the terms of their divorce and joint custody agreement. The third violation stems from Kanye’s allegations that Kim is “exploiting” North for “personal or commercial gain” through posting social media content of her. He claims that by doing so, Kim is disregarding “his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his children’s public exposure.”

It’s one thing to have some negativity to say about the mother of your children, but it’s a whole other thing when the legal system gets involved. Here’s hoping things will get resolved for the better for the kid’s sake and all this drama can die down soon.